Oilers' Leon Draisaitl sends loud-and-clear message to team ahead of must-win Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 against Panthers

Leon Draisaitl is planning for an early lead in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. This game is a must-win for Edmonton, as the Florida Panthers are leading the series 3-2, and one win can help them in defending their cup.

Draisaitl said the Edmonton Oilers need to play better because they have not shown their best game in the series.

"For us, it's about trying to get to our game a little bit quicker," Draisaitl told reporters. [0:31] "Playing better. I think we still haven't seen our best. Tonight would be a great time to show it."

Draisaitl said the Oilers have started well in recent games, but lose focus after the first few shifts. He explained that playing with a lead would help.

"I think our first shifts in the last couple of games have actually been really good," Draisaitl said. "It's just the couple shifts after that; we just kind of let off a little bit.

"There comes a time in the game where you have to take chances. That's just the way it is. For us, playing with the lead and just getting off to a better start in general, not being down 2-0 after the first period, will go a long way.”

The Oilers have often been chasing games in this series, which forces them to take more risks. The Panthers have scored two or more goals in the first period in each of the last five games. It has helped them build pressure on the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl is the central pillar of the Oilers' offense

Leon Draisaitl led the team and the NHL with 52 goals in the regular season. Continuing his performance in the playoffs, he has scored 11 goals and 22 assists in 21 games. He assisted on a goal in Game 5, which the Oilers lost 5-2.

In Game 4, he helped the Oilers tie the series 2-2 after scoring an overtime game winner. Now, heading into Game 6, the Oilers will bring back goaltender Stuart Skinner after Calvin Pickard failed to deliver results in Game 5.

In last year's finals, Skinner helped the Oilers in taking the series to Game 7 after the Panthers' initial 3-0 series lead. The Oilers expect him to do the same this year.

The Oilers will also make changes to their lineup. Kasperi Kapanen and John Klingberg are expected to return.

