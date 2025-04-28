Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl secured the victory for his team in Game 4 against the LA Kings on Sunday with an overtime goal.

The Kings had a dominant game, leading 3-1 before the third period. Defenseman Evan Bouchard emerged as the key contributor for the Oilers, scoring twice in the third to tie the game and force overtime.

Leon Draisaitl then clinched Game 4 with a power-play goal at 18:18 into the extra period, leveling the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

After the game, Draisaitl took a dig at LA's defensive playstyle, noting that the Kings tend to play a conservative, opportunistic style, which makes them a challenging opponent.

"I think they always sit back from minute one. That's what they do, that's what they do extremely well," Said Draisaitl post-game. "That's what makes them a really hard team to play.They're a dangerous, opportunistic group. I really liked our composure. I liked the way we stuck with it. This group, to beat that team over there, you need a lot of patience. That was a mature win for us."

Leon Draisaitl took his series tally to nine points through three goals and six assists in four games. Game 5 returns to Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

Leon Draisaitl's teammate Connor McDavid speaks on LA Kings' playstyle

Ahead of Game 4, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid shared his thoughts on the LA Kings' playing style. Taking a subtle dig, he noted that the Kings play a stingy game, waiting for opponents to make mistakes while capitalizing on power-play opportunities.

"That's the game they play. You know, they play a stingy game, wait for you to make a mistake, or you know obviously they're capitalizing a lot on power play as well. You know, give them that. Should eliminate a lot of things that we've given them. A lot of it's on us, we got to figure out a way to not make a big mistake," McDavid said.

Connor McDavid has amassed nine points through two goals and seven assists in the series against the LA Kings.

Also Read: Connor McDavid takes subtle dig at Kings 'stingy' game after back-to-back losses in playoff series

