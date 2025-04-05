Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the LA Kings | April 5, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to make it four in a row when they collide with the LA Kings on the road. In their most recent outing, Edmonton picked up a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, extending their win streak to three on the heels of victories over the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Edmonton won't be the only team heading into tonight's game with momentum on its side. LA enters tonight's contest on a three-game winning streak that most recently saw them dispatch the Utah Hockey Club.
The Oilers are heading into tonight's game well ahead of the Calgary Flames in the divisional standings, with their spot in the postseason all but locked up. Similarly, LA is heading into tonight's game just ahead of Edmonton in the standings, with a playoff berth within arms reach.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable.
Forwards
- Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl* - Viktor Arvidsson
- Zach Hyman - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Kasperi Kapanen
- Jeff Skinner - Mattias Janmark - Connor Brown
- Max Jones - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry
Defense
- Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher
- Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson
Goalies
- Calvin Pickard
- Olivier Rodrigue
Powerplay
- Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl*, Viktor Arvidsson, Evan Bouchard
- Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
- Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Ty Emberson, Brett Kulak
Looking at the two previous meetings between the Oilers and the Kings this season, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule
Tonight's game between the Oilers and the Kings will be the third of four meetings between these two teams this season.
In late December, the two sides faced off in LA, with the Kings able to edge out a narrow 4-3 win in overtime. Then, just a few weeks later, Edmonton got revenge, picking up a 1-0 shutout win at home to even up the regular-season series.
Following tonight's clash, the two sides will face off again on Apr. 14. Before then, however, the team will head to Anaheim for a showdown with the Ducks on Monday, before then returning home to host the Blues on Wednesday.
From there, the Oilers will host the Sharks next Friday before playing the Jets on the road next Sunday, bringing us to the Apr. 14 rematch against LA.
