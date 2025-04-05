  • home icon
  • Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the LA Kings | April 5, 2025

Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the LA Kings | April 5, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 05, 2025 08:00 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for tonight's game against the LA Kings (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to make it four in a row when they collide with the LA Kings on the road. In their most recent outing, Edmonton picked up a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, extending their win streak to three on the heels of victories over the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Edmonton won't be the only team heading into tonight's game with momentum on its side. LA enters tonight's contest on a three-game winning streak that most recently saw them dispatch the Utah Hockey Club.

The Oilers are heading into tonight's game well ahead of the Calgary Flames in the divisional standings, with their spot in the postseason all but locked up. Similarly, LA is heading into tonight's game just ahead of Edmonton in the standings, with a playoff berth within arms reach.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable.

Forwards

  1. Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl* - Viktor Arvidsson
  2. Zach Hyman - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Kasperi Kapanen
  3. Jeff Skinner - Mattias Janmark - Connor Brown
  4. Max Jones - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry

Defense

  1. Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard
  2. Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher
  3. Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

  1. Calvin Pickard
  2. Olivier Rodrigue

Powerplay

  1. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl*, Viktor Arvidsson, Evan Bouchard
  2. Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill

  1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
  2. Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Ty Emberson, Brett Kulak

Looking at the two previous meetings between the Oilers and the Kings this season, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Tonight's game between the Oilers and the Kings will be the third of four meetings between these two teams this season.

In late December, the two sides faced off in LA, with the Kings able to edge out a narrow 4-3 win in overtime. Then, just a few weeks later, Edmonton got revenge, picking up a 1-0 shutout win at home to even up the regular-season series.

Following tonight's clash, the two sides will face off again on Apr. 14. Before then, however, the team will head to Anaheim for a showdown with the Ducks on Monday, before then returning home to host the Blues on Wednesday.

From there, the Oilers will host the Sharks next Friday before playing the Jets on the road next Sunday, bringing us to the Apr. 14 rematch against LA.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
