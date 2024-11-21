Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Minnesota Wild | Nov 21, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, November 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Edmonton (10-8-2) is coming off a 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. Ahead of the game on Thursday, here is what the projected lines for the Oilers look like.

Oilers projected lines

Forwards

Vasily Podkolzin - Connor McDavid - Leon Draisaitl

Jeff Skinner - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown

Josh Brown - Derek Ryan - Corey Perry

Edmonton has started to play much better, as the offense scored five times against Ottawa.

“We let one slip away in the Toronto game. We had opportunities to get leads in Montreal, but we didn’t,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. “It’s always nicer that you get a win [before] you go home, because Thursday (against the Minnesota Wild) is going to be a tough game.”

The Oilers are averaging 2.75 goals per game.

Defenseman

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Travis Dermott - Troy Stecher

Edmonton is without star defenseman Darnell Nurse, who suffered a head injury from an illegal check to the head by Ryan Reaves on Saturday.

“Obviously there's a big scare there, just when it happened on the ice," Knoblauch said, via Sportsnet. "But since then he's progressed really well, he's doing as good as he can. We'll take our time and make sure that he's ready when he does to return.”

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

The Oilers will likely start Stuart Skinner, who's 6-5-2 with a 3.18 GAA and a .881 SV%. In his career against the Wild, he's 2-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .926 SV%.

Oilers vs Wild: Preview

Edmonton is at home and ended their road trip with a big win over Ottawa. The Oilers now host the Wild, who picked up a big road win on Tuesday.

Edmonton's offense is starting to click as the Oilers should be able to score against Minnesota. Skinner has also played excellent in his career against the Wild, as they should cruise to a big home win here.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Wild 2.

