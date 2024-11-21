  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Minnesota Wild | Nov 21, 2024

Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Minnesota Wild | Nov 21, 2024

By Cole Shelton
Modified Nov 21, 2024 11:56 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Minnesota Wild | Nov 21, 2024 - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, November 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Edmonton (10-8-2) is coming off a 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. Ahead of the game on Thursday, here is what the projected lines for the Oilers look like.

Oilers projected lines

Forwards

  • Vasily Podkolzin - Connor McDavid - Leon Draisaitl
  • Jeff Skinner - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
  • Mattias Janmark - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
  • Josh Brown - Derek Ryan - Corey Perry

Edmonton has started to play much better, as the offense scored five times against Ottawa.

“We let one slip away in the Toronto game. We had opportunities to get leads in Montreal, but we didn’t,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. “It’s always nicer that you get a win [before] you go home, because Thursday (against the Minnesota Wild) is going to be a tough game.”
also-read-trending Trending

The Oilers are averaging 2.75 goals per game.

Defenseman

  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson
  • Travis Dermott - Troy Stecher

Edmonton is without star defenseman Darnell Nurse, who suffered a head injury from an illegal check to the head by Ryan Reaves on Saturday.

“Obviously there's a big scare there, just when it happened on the ice," Knoblauch said, via Sportsnet. "But since then he's progressed really well, he's doing as good as he can. We'll take our time and make sure that he's ready when he does to return.”

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner
  • Calvin Pickard

The Oilers will likely start Stuart Skinner, who's 6-5-2 with a 3.18 GAA and a .881 SV%. In his career against the Wild, he's 2-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .926 SV%.

Oilers vs Wild: Preview

Edmonton is at home and ended their road trip with a big win over Ottawa. The Oilers now host the Wild, who picked up a big road win on Tuesday.

Edmonton's offense is starting to click as the Oilers should be able to score against Minnesota. Skinner has also played excellent in his career against the Wild, as they should cruise to a big home win here.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Wild 2.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी