Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Montreal Canadiens | Nov 18, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Edmonton (9-7-2) is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Ahead of the game against the Canadiens, here is what the Oilers lineup is projected to look like.

Oilers projected lineup vs. Canadiens

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner - Derek Ryan - Viktor Arvidsson

Edmonton's offense has started to get much better. The Oilers are averaging 2.77 goals per game. Edmonton is led by Draisaitl and McDavid, who have 24 and 21 points, respectively.

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Troy Stetcher - Travis Dermott

Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

The Oilers' blue line took a big hit as Darnell Nurse left the game against Toronto after an illegal check to the head by Ryan Reaves. He is considered out.

"It's a dangerous play," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said, via ESPN. "[Reaves] has got to know that Nursey doesn't see him coming and choose the right path there, and he doesn't. It's tough to see one of your teammates on the ice like that. Dangerous play."

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

The Oilers are expected to start Stuart Skinner, who's 5-5-2 with a 3.28 GAA and a .877 SV%. In his career against Montreal, Skinner is 3-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .891 SV%.

Oilers vs. Canadiens: Previews

Edmonton is a -278 favorite, while Montreal is a +225 underdog, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers played well against Toronto, and this is a good spot for them to get back into the win column. Montreal hasn't been playing well as of late, as the Habs have struggled to keep the puck out of their net and score.

Edmonton should be able to score plenty and cruise to a lopsided win here.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Canadiens 2.

