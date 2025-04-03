Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the San Jose Sharks | April 3, 2025

On Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers will collide with the San Jose Sharks on the road. The clash will see Edmonton look to build on a three-game win streak after a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, bringing their record this season to 43-26-5.

On the other hand, San Jose is heading into this game in the midst of a three-game skid that's seen them fall to the Rangers, Kings and Ducks.

While San Jose's hopes of making the postseason are nonexistent, Edmonton is sitting third in the Pacific Division, nine points ahead of the fourth-place Flames, and just two points behind the second-place Kings.

With the team just a few wins away from clinching a spot in the playoffs, Edmonton will be looking to build on its win streak.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson Zach Hyman - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Kasperi Kapanen Jeff Skinner - Mattias Janmark - Connor Brown Max Jones - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry

Defense

Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

Calvin Pickard Olivier Rodrigue

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Jeff Skinner, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Kasperi Kapanen, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Ty Emberson, Brett Kulak

Looking at the previous meeting between the Oilers and the Sharks this season, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Thursday's game between the Oilers and the Sharks will be the second of four regular-season games these two teams will play this year.

In late December, the two sides collided in Edmonton, with the Oilers able to edge out a 3-2 win in overtime.

Following tonight's game in San Jose, the two sides will collide on Apr. 11 in Edmonton, before then eventually wrapping up the regular season with a game on Apr. 16, the final regular-season game Edmonton will play this year.

After tonight's contest, the Oilers will head to LA for a showdown with the Kings on Saturday before heading to Anaheim to play the Ducks on Monday.

The team will then have just five games left on their regular season schedule, with two of them being games against the Sharks.

