Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Toronto Maple Leafs | Nov. 16, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. EST.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated game, here is what Edmonton's lineup is projected to look like.

Oilers projected lineup

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Drasaitl - Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner - Derek Ryan - Troy Stetcher

The Oilers' forward group is one of the best in the NHL due to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton is averaging 2.75 goals per game this season.

McDavid reached 10,00 career points on Thursday in the Oilers' win over Nashville.

“Just seeing the way the players reacted means the world to me,” McDavid said, via NHL.com. “It means everything to me. To hear the fans, that stuff means more to me than any of the numbers. It was a really special moment. These milestones are a great time to reflect and look back. It’s been a good 10 years and hopefully 10 more good ones.”

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Travis Dermott

Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

The Oilers' blue line is a bit lackluster in terms of names. But, Edmonton's blue line has started to play better as it is finding chemistry with one another.

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Edmonton will start Stuart Skinner who's 5-5-1 with a 3.22 GAA and a .881 SV%. Skinner is 2-2 with a 4.13 GAA and a .870 SV%.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs: Preview

Edmonton will go on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs who are without Auston Matthews.

The Maple Leafs are playing good hockey but Edmonton has started to turn a corner this season.

Without Matthews, Toronto's offense isn't as good. Edmonton should be able to go on the road and pick up a big win on Saturday night.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Maple Leafs 2.

