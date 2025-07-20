Oilers optimistic of filling PK void caused by $12M forward's exit with young Matt Savoie

The Edmonton Oilers are optimistic about filling the penalty kill void left by forward Connor Brown's departure in free agency, with promising young forward Matt Savoie.

Brown's moved to the New Jersey Devils on a four-year, $12 million deal this offseason, leaving a noticeable gap in the Oilers' penalty kill unit.

Savoie, drafted ninth by the Buffalo Sabres in 2022 before being traded to Edmonton in July 2024, is poised to take on a bigger role next season, according to Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch.

While Savoie didn't see any penalty kill time during his brief NHL call-up last year, Bakersfield coach Kris Knoblauch believes his strong two-way play and reliability in the AHL shows his readiness for the role.

“With Savoie, the one thing that I’m very optimistic about is penalty kill and how good he was in Bakersfield in that role…," said Knoblauch (per NHL.com)

"The opportunity for Savoie is on the penalty kill, not that he can’t be on the power play, but I definitely see him being a big part of our penalty kill.”

General manager Stan Bowman echoed that sentiment:

"There is some growth from within. I think Matt Savoie is probably poised to take a big step next year."

The 21-year-old spent last season with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, recording 54 points in 66 games, along with one assist in four games with the Oilers.

Matt Savoie reflects on being part of the Stanley Cup Final last season with the Edmonton Oilers

Matt Savoie experienced a glimpse of the Stanley Cup Final atmosphere last season, as he served as one of Edmonton’s "Black Aces," practicing with the Oilers' extra skaters during the playoffs.

Saviole said that being around the group during their deep run was exciting and gave him extra motivation to crack the roster next season.

“I think for me, it just shows how close you are and how close you can be. It adds a lot of motivation for me and a lot of fuel to the fire,” he said.

He kept distance from stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl during the playoffs to give them space but learned by observing how they carried themselves.

"You can take the little things that guys are doing in the playoffs to take care of their body or getting a little bit more energy late in the season," Savoie said.

Savoie is expected to join fellow prospect Isaac Howard for next season, according to coach Knoblauch.

