Oilers' 'Pink Pony Club' tradition explained: How Chappell Roan song caught Wayne Gretzky's attention and became a Stanley Cup hit

By ARJUN B
Modified Jun 05, 2025 10:32 GMT
The Oilers seem to have adopted "Pink Pony Club" as their victory anthem early in the playoffs, first blasting it in the locker room after their opening two wins over the Los Angeles Kings.

Edmonton has also been playing the song in the third period of their home games, with fans joining in enthusiastically in the background.

Anytime an Oilers’ players has been asked about why the team adopted it, they've deflected or said they're keeping it under wraps, a secret to themselves.

That is, until Wayne Gretzky, the legendary Oilers center, noticed the song and asked what it was all about. Oilers executive Paul Bizzoneette explained,

"It's a woman, she sings a song about a 'Pink Pony Club' - it's famous, it's on the radio...All of a sudden it popped up, she won a few Grammys and now they're rocking it in the locker room, it's the new generation."

Gretzky's reaction was immediate:

"I get it, I'm gonna get that for my ringtone."

The influence of "Pink Pony Club" goes beyond just the fans — the Oilers have made it a staple of their locker room celebrations after each win. Though it’s clearly become their anthem for the playoffs, the players have kept quiet about why they chose the song.

The song itself doesn't have any obvious ties to hockey, Edmonton, or anything that would connect directly to the Oilers team.

Therefore, fans can use their imaginations to guess why the Oilers chose "Pink Pony Club" as their victory song.

Fans react to Oilers secrecy of ‘Pink Pony Club’ song

The Edmonton Oilers have left fans both amused and curious by staying tight-lipped about their unusual choice of Chappell Roan’s "Pink Pony Club" as their unofficial victory anthem during this Stanley Cup playoff run.

One fan commented,

"Pretty sure there's a story there, but I'm glad it's staying as their story! Some things are meant for just the gang in the locker room," on X.

Another added,

"I want to be part of this inside joke,” on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Not everything is our business, I’m glad the boys are keeping things that are core to their bond as a group to themselves," one fan wrote.
"Same I want to know lmao share with the class," another fan wrote.
"for real though keep asking everyone on the team until someone gets too excited and spills," a user commented.
"Has to be a strip club," one fan joked.

Even without a clear explanation, the song has turned into a fan-favorite anthem for Oilers supporters, who enthusiastically chant along during home games.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

