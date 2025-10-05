Oilers projected as President's Trophy winners with 109 points despite loss of veterans & Zach Hyman's absence due to injury

The Athletic’s analysts project the Edmonton Oilers to win the Presidents’ Trophy with 109 points, even with the loss of key veterans like Corey Perry and Connor Brown, and Zach Hyman sidelined due to injury.

Ad

Dom Luszczyszyn, along with analysts Shayna Goldman and Sean Gentille, detailed his point-projection model in the annual team previews.

The Oilers are coming off consecutive Stanley Cup losses to the Florida Panthers. Luszczyszyn noted that for elite teams like Edmonton and Florida, the regular season is less critical than entering the playoffs healthy, even if it means coasting at times.

The projection is for the Oilers to finish with 109 points, which was given the verdict of “about right."

Ad

Trending

"There are several question marks with this group: goaltending, managing to replace the production of a slew of veteran wingers, missing Zach Hyman for the first month of the season and Connor McDavid’s contractual status,” said The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman.

"Still, the Oilers should be a bit better than last season…. as they largely underachieved and most players underwhelmed.”

Ad

Bowman added that while the team faces uncertainties, they should improve on last season’s 101-point finish.

The Winnipeg Jets captured the Presidents’ Trophy last season, finishing with 116 points.

The Oilers open their season against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Oilers ahead of Florida Panthers in point projections

The Florida Panthers are projected to finish the season with 96 points, a slight dip from last year’s total of 98, which still ended with them hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Ad

The Athletic’s James Mirtle noted that while losing captain Aleksander Barkov makes the road to a three-peat tougher. Mirtle said,

"The Panthers had 98 points a year ago and went on to win the Stanley Cup. The road to a three-peat just got that much harder without Aleksander Barkov, but forecasting a bigger dip than this — and a potential playoff miss — feels ill-advised given the talent still on the roster.”

Ad

With a full season of Seth Jones and Brad Marchand, along with significant LTIR cap space for GM Bill Zito to work with, the Panthers remain a serious threat. Mirtle emphasized that once they reach the playoffs, they’re capable of winning again.

Florida will kick off its regular season on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama