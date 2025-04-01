Oilers reveal raffle to win Connor McDavid's signed Team Canada 4 Nations jersey: Full details to enter draw disclosed

The Edmonton Oilers have launched a raffle for fans to win Connor McDavid's signed Team Canada jersey from the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

McDavid scored the game-winning goal for Canada in overtime to clinch the championship with a 3-2 scoreline against the United States in the final.

To participate, fans must log in to Oilers Olus, where they can earn points by completing specific tasks. These points can be used to enter the raffle for Connor McDavid's jersey.

To enter the raffle, simply redeem 200 LOILTY Points for each entry, with no limit on the number of entries you can submit. Notably, you have to be a member of the LOILTY Rewards program in good standing to be eligible to enter.

The contest closes on April 30 at 11:59 p.m. MT. The winner will be notified via email to arrange for the prize to be picked up or shipped. For more details, you can visit the link mentioned in the tweet above.

Oilers HC provides the latest update on Connor McDavid's injury

Connor McDavid has been sidelined for the past four games after sustaining a lower-body injury during the Oilers' 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Mar. 20.

Coach Kris Knoblauch recently provided an update on McDavid's injury, stating that he is expected to join the team before the end of the regular season.

"He might join us later on the trip, but not now,” Knoblauch said via NHL. “We know a ballpark point where it’s going to be, and it’s not going to be the next game or two. We feel it should be before the regular season ends, so we’re looking at one, two (weeks), at the most three."

“I think the most important thing is that he is healthy and 100 percent for the playoffs,” Knoblauch added.

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to miss McDavid in their upcoming four-game road trip, starting Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights. In McDavid's absence, the Oilers are 2-2-0.

Connor McDavid has amassed 90 points through 26 goals and 64 assists in 63 games this season. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers currently hold third place in the Pacific Division with 89 points after 73 games.

