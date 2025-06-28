"Oilers running it back with Skinner" "Worst rebuild of all time": NHL fans react as Ducks goalie John Gibson gets traded to Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have traded for goaltender John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported the deal on Saturday, and Detroit later confirmed the trade.

"Anaheim is trading John Gibson to Detroit," Friedman wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In return, Anaheim will receive goaltender Petr Mrazek, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick. According to reports, Anaheim will not retain any of Gibson’s salary, and the draft picks are not from the 2025 draft.

Gibson had been in trade talks for several years, and he now gets a new opportunity with Detroit. Whereas Mrazek will once again level the team that drafted him in 2010.

NHL fans reacted to the move as the news surfaced on X.

“Detroit worst rebuild of all time,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Oilers running it back with Skinner,” another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"What is Detroit doing? This doesn't get them to the playoffs," a fan said.

Some fans questioned the move, while others were excited to see how Gibson would perform with his new team.

"In 2019 this is a HUGE GRAB for Detroit. Unfortunately, the 2025-26 season is coming up," a fan wrote.

"If he can stay healthy, Detroit finally has its goalie. Good pickup," a fan mentioned.

"Guys chill we don't want him, Skinner is better at this point in his career. Maybe 5 years ago, but now he is a perma 1B ," one fan shared.

"Why would Gibson waive his NMC to go to Detroit? Thought he wanted to go to a contender?," one fan asked.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek thanks John Gibson for being 'integral part of team'

Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek spoke to the media after trading John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings. He thanked Gibson for his time with the team, recognizing his desire for a new start.

“We want to thank John for his time with our organization and for being an integral part of the Ducks for more than a decade.” Verbeek said, via Fox Sports. “It became clear John wanted a new opportunity, and after many discussions with him we felt now was the right time to make this move."

Gibson still has two years left on his contract with a $6.4 million cap hit.

In the 2024-25 NHL season, John Gibson had 11 wins in 28 starts. His goals-against average was 2.77, and he ranked 28th in GAA. However, Gibson’s save percentage was .912, tied for seventh in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama