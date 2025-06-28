"Oilers running it back with Skinner" "Worst rebuild of all time": NHL fans react as Ducks goalie John Gibson gets traded to Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have traded for goaltender John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported the deal on Saturday, and Detroit later confirmed the trade.
"Anaheim is trading John Gibson to Detroit," Friedman wrote on X.
In return, Anaheim will receive goaltender Petr Mrazek, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick. According to reports, Anaheim will not retain any of Gibson’s salary, and the draft picks are not from the 2025 draft.
Gibson had been in trade talks for several years, and he now gets a new opportunity with Detroit. Whereas Mrazek will once again level the team that drafted him in 2010.
NHL fans reacted to the move as the news surfaced on X.
“Detroit worst rebuild of all time,” one fan said.
“Oilers running it back with Skinner,” another fan commented.
"What is Detroit doing? This doesn't get them to the playoffs," a fan said.
Some fans questioned the move, while others were excited to see how Gibson would perform with his new team.
"In 2019 this is a HUGE GRAB for Detroit. Unfortunately, the 2025-26 season is coming up," a fan wrote.
"If he can stay healthy, Detroit finally has its goalie. Good pickup," a fan mentioned.
"Guys chill we don't want him, Skinner is better at this point in his career. Maybe 5 years ago, but now he is a perma 1B ," one fan shared.
"Why would Gibson waive his NMC to go to Detroit? Thought he wanted to go to a contender?," one fan asked.
Ducks GM Pat Verbeek thanks John Gibson for being 'integral part of team'
Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek spoke to the media after trading John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings. He thanked Gibson for his time with the team, recognizing his desire for a new start.
“We want to thank John for his time with our organization and for being an integral part of the Ducks for more than a decade.” Verbeek said, via Fox Sports. “It became clear John wanted a new opportunity, and after many discussions with him we felt now was the right time to make this move."
Gibson still has two years left on his contract with a $6.4 million cap hit.
In the 2024-25 NHL season, John Gibson had 11 wins in 28 starts. His goals-against average was 2.77, and he ranked 28th in GAA. However, Gibson’s save percentage was .912, tied for seventh in the league.
