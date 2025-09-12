Oilers star Leon Draisaitl drops 3-word reaction after Germany's win over Luka Doncic's Slovenia in EuroBasket quarter-final

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl had a simple three-word message after Germany’s big win over Luka Dončić’s Slovenia in the EuroBasket quarterfinals.

Germany pulled out a 99–91 victory on Wednesday, holding off Dončić’s 39-point performance. Draisaitl posted an Instagram story after the game featuring a photo of Germany’s Maodo Lô going up against Dončić, captioned:

“Immer weiter Männer @dbb_basketball” — which translates to “Keep going, men.”

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl's story - Credit @ drat_29

Germany will now face Finland in the semifinals, while Greece takes on Turkey. The winners will battle for the EuroBasket crown on Sunday in Riga, Latvia.

Draisaitl is coming off another dominant NHL season with 52 goals and 106 points in 71 games. He followed it up with a playoff-leading 33 points in 22 games, helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year against the Florida Panthers.

Leon Draisaitl weighs in on Connor McDavid’s uncertain future with Oilers

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl opened up about Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton.

McDavid is entering the final year of the eight-year deal he signed in 2017 and could hit unrestricted free agency next summer. Speaking after an informal skate last week, Draisaitl admitted it’s not an easy situation, but made his feelings clear:

“It’s not really for me to comment on, of course I want him here for as long as possible. I want to do it with him, but it’s about him and his family and they’re going to make their decision based on what’s best for them.”

Draisaitl, who just kicked off the first season of his own eight-year, $112 million extension signed last fall, added:

“I know he loves it here, I know he feels at home here, but there’s a lot of things that play into a decision like that. Hopefully something gets reported soon.”

For now, McDavid has said he’s not rushing into anything. He noted that he’s already had plenty of conversations with his agent and family.

The Oilers open training camp on Sept. 17. They kick off the regular season at home against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8.

