The Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights from the NHL playoffs on Wednesday night with a thrilling 1-0 overtime victory in Game 5.

The only goal of the game came from Kasperi Kapanen in overtime. It was enough to give the Oilers the victory and close out the series 4-1 over the Golden Knights.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner posted his second consecutive shutout by stopping all 24 shots he faced.

After the game, Skinner admitted via Sportsnet:

“To be honest, actually, today was the least nerve-wracking that I've been in the last three games, believe it or not."

When asked why he felt so calm, Skinner replied:

"I just had a feeling of peace tonight. My job is just to give the team a chance to win. I can’t really do too much else, so just trying to do my best out there. Whatever happens, happens. The guys played a fantastic game once again."

Stuart Skinner hasn't allowed a single goal in the last 127 minutes of playoff hockey. Meanwhile, Vegas goaltender Adin Hill stopped 31 shots on the night.

This was a major upset win for Edmonton, who will now move on to play either the Dallas Stars or Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Finals. The Oilers will have a chance to rest up before that series gets underway.

Connor McDavid praises Stuart Skinner's stellar performance

In the aftermath of the Edmonton Oilers' series victory, Connor McDavid had nothing but high praise for his teammate.

"Well, it shuts a lot of people up that were talking about him," McDavid said. "First and foremost, you know, we've always had belief in him, you know, comes in and pitches two shutouts, can't say not good things."

The Oilers' captain further acknowledged that not many people expected the series to end in five games, and he was pleased to prove the doubters wrong.

"There's probably a lot of people that thought it was gonna go longer than five & probably not a lot of people that thought we would win. It's nice to keep on rolling & proving people wrong," he added.

The Oilers controlled the shot count early, outshooting Vegas 18-13 over the first two periods. Vegas pushed back in the third, narrowing the gap with a 9-6 edge.

The deadlock was finally broken 7:19 into overtime when a shot from Darnell Nurse trickled into the crease and set off a scramble in front of the net. After a scramble involving Leon Draisaitl and Kapanen trying to jam it in, Kapanen finally got a stick on it to bury the game-winner.

