Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner shared his thoughts after another heartbreaking loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

On Tuesday, the Oilers missed their chance to take revenge for last year's defeat, falling 5-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the championship series. The Oilers opted to start Skinner over Calvin Pickard, who had his first start in Game 5.

However, it was another tough night for Stuart Skinner in the net. The 26-year-old allowed three goals before being pulled. After the game, he reflected on whether he felt he changed throughout the series, stating that, in his opinion, he showed up consistently in each game.

"In my opinion, I think I showed up the same way. I thought results changed, as they always do. But for myself personally, I stayed pretty consistent. I was in my bubble, I was doing my own thing. It’s weird being a goalie sometimes in a team sport, because sometimes you feel like you’re an individual in a team game," he said.

A costly error by Stuart Skinner in the second period shifted the momentum against the Oilers. Carter Verhaeghe took a shot from the blue line, which Skinner failed to catch, the puck deflecting off his glove and landing directly on Aleksander Barkov's stick.

The Panthers' captain seized the moment, passing to Sam Reinhart for an easy tap-in, extending Florida's lead to 3-0. Skinner posted a 7-7-0 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .899 save percentage in the postseason. He has one year remaining on his three-year, $7.8 million contract with the Oilers.

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch reflects on the difference in the series

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch reflected on the differences in the series following their Stanley Cup Final loss to the Florida Panthers. He stated that the team had early scoring chances but failed to convert.

"We had chances to score early, we didn't. The goal that we got at the end of the game obviously didn't mean anything, but certainly we felt like opportunity to get a break like that earlier, and we never got those breaks. It's tough. You’ve got to play to get those breaks. I just felt a lot of times we just couldn't get that puck in the net," he said.

The Oilers dominated with 29 shots on goal compared to the Panthers' 25. However, they only managed to score on one with Vasily Podkolzin's goal at 15:18 of the third period. Meanwhile, Sam Reinhart netted four for the Panthers, and Sam Bennett was crowned the playoff MVP.

