Oilers' Stuart Skinner and wife Chloe celebrate the arrival of their second baby boy Darcy Daniel

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner's wife Chloe gave birth to their second son, Darcy Daniel, on Monday. The new parents posted pictures of their kids on Wednesday, showing the newborn with his elder brother Beau.

“Darcy Daniel Skinner born January 27th 🩵 our boys,” Chloe posted on Instagram.

The announcement sparked congratulatory comments and reactions from Oilers fans, players and their partners. Some notable congratulatory comments included those from Celeste Desjardins, the fiancee of Oilers’ star Leon Draisaitl, Mikayla Nurse, Oilers alternate captain Darnell Nurse’s wife and Oilers’ left wing Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen.

Stuart Skinner is the youngest of nine siblings, all of whom have names beginning with the letter “S”. His parents Sam and Sue and his older siblings are all involved with skating activities, whether hockey or figure skating. Stuart started playing hockey at age seven and reportedly fell in love with the netminder’s position.

“Once he got in there, that was it for him. And he just loved it,” Sam said, via CBC's Edmonton AM. “It's been a real different journey being a goalie parent.”

Stuart and Chloe shared a carousel of pics from a special pregnancy-themed photoshoot in December.

"Pinch me 🥹," Chloe wrote in the caption.

Stuart met Chloe while playing junior hockey with the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL. Since they started dating, Chloe has maintained a low profile and limited presence on social media.

The couple were married in June 2020 and their first child, Beau, was born in 2023.

Skinner was chosen by the Oilers in the 2017 draft. He made his debut for them in the 2021 season. By 2023, with Mikko Koskinen having moved on and Mike Smith injured, Skinner cemented his place as the starting goalie.

Skinner signed a three-year, $7.8 million contract with the Oilers that extends through the 2026-27 season in Dec. 2022.

This season, he allowed three or more goals in 11 of his first 14 outings. However, his performance has improved, as the Edmonton native is 3-2-0 with a 2.23 GAA and a .920 save percentage over his last five appearances, according to Rotowire.

Skinner missed the Oilers game against the Seattle Kraken on Monday but skated with the team on Wednesday and should play in goal during Thursday’s clash against the Detroit Red Wings.

