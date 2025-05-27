The Edmonton Oilers have a good problem on their hands with the potential return of defenseman Mattias Ekholm for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars.

Ekholm has been out since April 11th with an undisclosed injury, but it looks like he might be ready to rejoin the lineup on Tuesday night.

While this is great news for the Oilers, it likely means Troy Stecher will be the odd man out and will be pushed out. Stecher was inserted into the lineup 10 games into the playoffs to replace Ty Emberson and has been excellent playing alongside Darnell Nurse.

When asked on Monday about possibly losing his spot with Ekholm returning, Stecher said (per Sportsnet):

“Like, he's a better player than I am. That's just the reality of the world and the business we live in. I want him healthy, and I want him to help us win. If I'm the one that comes out, I’m going to be disappointed, but it probably gives our team a better chance to win.”

Stecher said that he just wants the opportunity to win and play meaningful hockey, after being on losing teams in Vancouver, Arizona, and Detroit prior to joining the Oilers.

“I just want to win a Stanley Cup, man... I just want an opportunity to play on a contender," Stecher said.

While he understands the situation, Stecher is prepared to not go down without a fight.

"I'm going to do everything in my power to prove to the coaches I deserve to play," he said. "But the most important thing is just winning hockey games.”

With the Oilers up 2-1 on the Stars in the Western Conference Finals, it remains to be seen whether Ekholm will replace Stecher in the lineup.

Mattias Ekholm on his potential return to the Oilers

Mattias Ekholm has been practicing since May 19 and even joined the team for Dallas for the first two games of the Conference Finals.

Before getting injured, he was having a solid season with the Oilers, putting up 33 points (9 goals and 24 assists) over 65 regular-season games.

On Monday, Mattias Ekholm provided an encouraging update on his status, saying:

"I'm feeling great, a lot better than I thought I would at this point. I feel really good, that's pretty much what I can say at this point. I think it's imminent, I think it's going to be soon at least and whether it's tomorrow or the next game or whatever it is."

Getting Mattias Ekholm back would be a big boost for the Oilers' defense as they push to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

