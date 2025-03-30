Oilers vs Flames game delayed after medical emergency in stands reportedly prompts EMTs to give CPR

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames game on Saturday night was delayed after a fan collapsed near the Oilers bench. The situation caused concern among players and fans as emergency personnel assisted the individual.

A fan, Tanner Doiron, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing,

"Medical emergency at the Edmonton game. EMTs giving CPR right behind the Flames bench," he tweeted.

According to reports, the fan needed CPR. The Edmonton medical team responded first, and EMTs arrived shortly after. The game was stopped while medical staff provided care. The arena, once loud, became silent as everyone realized the situation was serious.

Fire department radio chatter suggested the fan may have had a heart attack. An ambulance was called as medical staff worked to stabilize them.

"Chatter on Edmonton Fire dispatch radio indicates a male suffered a heart attack at Rogers Place, thus the delay in the Oilers/Flames game," reporter Bob Mackin wrote.

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes before resuming. The Flames led 1-0 in the first period when play restarted. Despite the contest’s intensity, fans remained concerned about the fan’s condition.

There was no official update on the fan. The focus remained on their recovery and the medical team’s efforts. Fans and players hoped for good news soon.

Edmonton Oilers won the game over Calgary Flames

The Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 in overtime at Rogers Place. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch praised star Leon Draisaitl’s performance postgame.

"Very impressive for many reasons,” Knoblauch said. “Hadn't played for a week or so and was questionable coming in. Thinking long term, maybe he should have another game off or a few more days and play in the Vegas game (Tuesday)."

Flames coach Ryan Huska said his team needed more urgency.

"There were parts of it I liked, and there were parts I thought we sat back and just didn’t have that assertiveness or that killer instinct tonight that I thought we needed," Huska said.

Yegor Sharangovich scored first for Calgary at 4:32 of the first period. He put in a rebound past Calvin Pickard.

Leon Draisaitl set up Viktor Arvidsson for Edmonton’s first goal at 16:20. Arvidsson scored from the left circle to tie it 1-1. Brayden Pachal gave Calgary a 2-1 lead at 7:55 of the third period. He scored with a wrist shot from the slot.

Draisaitl tied the game 2-2 at 16:48. He scored from the right dot with a quick shot under Dustin Wolf’s blocker. Draisaitl won the game in overtime at 2:25. He fired a wrist shot from the high slot past Wolf.

