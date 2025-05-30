Oilers vs Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Final schedule: Dates, start times, and viewing details

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will face off in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year, promising a thrilling rematch.

The Oilers secured their spot by defeating the Dallas Stars 6-3 in Game 5 of the Western Conference final on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Panthers earned their third straight Cup final appearance by eliminating the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference final.

Notably, the Oilers are the first Canadian team since the 1987-1988 Edmonton Oilers to reach the Stanley Cup final in back-to-back years.

Below is the complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, including dates, start times, viewing options, and more.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers complete 2025 Stanley Cup Final schedule

The Edmonton Oilers finished the 2024-25 regular season with a better record than the Florida Panthers, earning home-ice advantage for the Stanley Cup Final. As a result, Rogers Place in Edmonton will host Games 1, 2, 5 and, if necessary Game 7 of the series.

Game 1: Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers, Wednesday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers, Friday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Edmonton Oilers @ Florida Panthers, Monday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Edmonton Oilers @ Florida Panthers, Thursday, June 12, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 5: Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers, Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 6: Edmonton Oilers @ Florida Panthers, Tuesday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 7: Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers, Friday, June 20, 8 p.m. ET

(* If necessary)

To watch the Stanley Cup Final live, fans can tune into SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, and Max. For hockey fans outside the US and Canada, they can stream the games live via the official NHL app, subject to regional availability.

