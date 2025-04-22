The Edmonton Oilers came up short in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round, losing 6-5 to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

The Kings built a 4-0 lead by the second period, but the Oilers stormed back with one goal late in the second and four more in the third to tie it 5-5. With just 42 seconds left in regulation, Phillip Danault netted his second of the night to secure a dramatic 6-5 win for Los Angeles.

When asked what was missing for the Oilers on the night, Zach Hyman said postgame:

"Could be sharper, obviously. Gave up too many opportunities. They were better than us on the special teams, obviously, there. Playoff special teams is huge.

"We took too many penalties. Some I didn't think were penalties, but it is what it is. As a group, we could collectively be a lot sharper," he added.

With Leon Draisaitl not having played in weeks, Connor McDavid just returning for the final regular season games, and Hyman himself coming back from injury, Hyman was asked if it took time to get back in sync.

"It wasn't our best game. I wouldn't attribute it to that. I just think that we could be a lot better... They're a really good team. They play well in this building... We gave ourselves a chance to win the game. I like that we stayed with it even though there's a lot of opportunities to quit," Hyman said.

Draisaitl, McDavid, Hyman, Corey Perry and Mattias Janmark each found the back of the net for the Oilers, with Stuart Skinner stopping 24 shots.

On the other hand, Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe, Andrei Kuzmenko and Kevin Fiala found the net for the Kings, while Darcy Kuemper had 20 saves on the night.

Game Recap: Oilers lose 6-5 to Kings

Kuzmenko opened the scoring for the Kings at 2:49 of the first on a powerplay tap-in. Byfield scored on a rebound to make it 2-0 at 19:27. Kempe then scored a backhand goal to give 3-0 at 14:47 of the second before Danault extended it 4-0 at 17:43 after a Bouchard turnover.

"Five-on-three, you guys were blocking shots down two there. Didn't get the call we wanted. Had to battle through that and face that adversity and then to come out and tie the game there. We still lost, but I think you could take some positive out of that," Hyman added.

Draisaitl scored for Edmonton at 19:54 to make it 4-1. Janmark then cut it to 4-2 at 2:19 of the third, but Fiala answered on a 5-on-3 at 4:59 for a 5-2 lead. Perry (7:43), Hyman (17:56) and McDavid (18:32) all scored to tie it 5-5.

However, Danault sealed the win for LA with his second goal at 19:18, giving the Kings a thrilling 6-5 victory.

Game 2 of the series takes place at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

