  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Wayne Gretzky
  • "Okay, so what?": NHL insider defends Wayne Gretzky from criticism over attending games with FBI director Kash Patel

"Okay, so what?": NHL insider defends Wayne Gretzky from criticism over attending games with FBI director Kash Patel

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Apr 09, 2025 11:36 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn
NHL insider brushes off Wayne Gretzky's criticism for attending games with FBI director Kash Patel - Source: Imagn

NHL insider Frank Seravalli dismissed the criticism Wayne Gretzky received for attending hockey games with FBI director Kash Patel. Gretzky and Patel were present at a couple of recent Washington Capitals games, including one in which Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Ad

Ovi surpassed Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals to become the leading scorer in NHL history.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gretzky has already been facing backlash from Canadian fans for not speaking out against President Donald Trump's comments. Seravalli argued that the continued political criticism directed at Wayne Gretzky was unwarranted, pointing out that "The Great One" celebrated with his usual class alongside Alex Ovechkin.

"The continued political BS that came on the back end of Wayne Gretzky, celebrating with the ultimate class, as he always does. Alex Ovechkin, oh, he brought the FBI director, Kash Patel to the last couple games," Seravalli said.
Ad

He added:

"Okay, so what Kash Patel is a hockey guy. Go look it up... watch the video and photos of Kash Patel playing hockey guys, he's a legit hockey guy. So because he's a Republican, because he's in a Republican office, All of a sudden we can't have that Wayne Gretzky is a traitor."
Ad
Ad

Wayne Gretzky reacts to Alex Ovechkin surpassing his goals record

Gretzky held his record of 894 goals for 31 years. Alex Ovechkin surpassed it by scoring during a second-period power play in the Capitals' 4-1 loss to the Islanders on Sunday.

Gretzky congratulated Ovechkin's family, symbolically passing the torch to the new goal-scoring leader. Gretzky said:

"We're here today to celebrate this guy here, number 8. I can tell you firsthand that I know It is hard it is to get to 895. 895 is pretty special. My congratulations to not only Alex, his mom and dad, his family, his wife, and his kids.
Ad
"When I broke the record, my two kids were about the age of his boys. So it's reminiscing for me, and I'm so happy that two of my boys are here tonight. But there's nothing better than the National Hockey League."

Ovechkin has 42 goals and 69 points this season. He and the Capitals will be up against the Carolina Hurricanes next Thursday at Capital One Arena.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी