"Old time hockey" - NHL fans react to Noah Juulsen's brutal hit on Alex Laferriere

Vancouver's Noah Juulsen delivered a bone-crushing hit on Alex Laferriere, eliciting a roar from the crowd. It happened during Thursday's game between the Vancouver Canucks and the LA Kings.

The hit occurred in the second period. Immediately following the hit, two LA Kings players attempted to retaliate. Later, the hit ignited both awe and debate among NHL fans who saw the clip.

The incident gained further attention when Spittin Chiclets posted a clip of the hit on Twitter, prompting reactions from NHL fans.

One fan noted the resilience of the players, stating,

"The craziest thing happened after that hit, they kept playing… no fight, no whining just back to hockey."

Another fan delved into the legality of the Alex Laferriere hit, comparing it to previous controversial incidents.

"His left leg was in the air, he jumped. Charging. Those were comments here a couple of days back on Trouba’s hit on Bastian. Both clean, solid hits. Let’s play hockey."

Further commentary emerged regarding the immediate response of players following the Alex Laferriere hit.

"Hockey in 24. A guy finishes his check to a big hit and the first two guys abandon play and go to the cross-check formation,"

Alex Laferriere received the hit in a 5-1 win over Canucks

The Los Angeles Kings secured a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, ending a two-game losing streak. Drew Doughty and Kevin Fiala each contributed a goal and two assists, while Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore also scored and assisted.

Rookie Brandt Clarke netted his second career goal, and Quinton Byfield tallied two assists. Doughty praised the team's overall performance:

“We played great right from the puck drop. I was so proud and so happy with our team’s performance tonight. Every single player played well."

Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks, but they struggled, with coach Rick Tocchet lamenting their defensive lapses.

Cam Talbot of the Kings made 22 saves, while Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks stopped 15 shots. The Canucks temporarily reduced the distance with Boeser's power-play goal in the third period, but the Kings quickly answered with goals from Fiala, Clarke, and Moore to seal the victory.

Byfield's smart play set up Kopitar's goal, while Doughty's slap shot and a strong team effort contributed to the Kings' win. Kings' top scorer Adrian Kempe missed the game due to a wrist injury. Next, the Kings will face the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.