"OMG he took a discount" "Knies next": NHL fans react as John Tavares signs 4-year, $17.52M contract extension with Maple Leafs

After some speculation, John Tavares has officially re-signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He's back on a four-year contract for $17.52 million. It was not a guarantee that Tavares, who was likely to have a robust market, would return.
The Leafs wanted him back, and he wanted to return. The problem was in the middle ground, because Tavares is worth a good bit. Toronto - trying to save some money - didn't necessarily plan to spend big on retaining him.
Ultimately, they did, and it sent NHL fans into a frenzy. It's one of the biggest early signings of the offseason.
"Great contract, welcome back!" one exclaimed.
Holy team-friendly deal. Brad cooked," another added.
"WHAT A F*****G LEGEND! He has the PASSION!!!" one said.
Legend contract. JT For life," another noted.
This keeps three of the Maple Leafs' Core Four intact. Mitch Marner's impending free agency looms large over the last fourth, but Marner is not expected to stay. After a tumultuous end to the nine-year tenure, Marner is likely gone.
Tavares was another question mark, but with this news, it seems all clear. At 34 years old, a four-year deal could be one of his last, and it may mean that the local star will end his career with the Leafs after all.
John Tavares reacts to new Toronto deal
Many fans were excited to learn that John Tavares ultimately signed for a much smaller deal than initially expected. The Toronto Maple Leafs did have some money coming off the books with Mitch Marner's presumed exit, but signing Tavares wasn't supposed to be cheap.
But on a contract worth slightly over $4 million per season for a top forward, Tavares is on a very good contract now. He said of his return:
"Coming to Toronto 7 years ago has been better than I ever anticipated. The challenge of helping bring the Cup back to the many generations of Leafs Fans and Leafs Nation is an incredible opportunity that pushes myself and my teammates everyday."
Initially selected by the New York Islanders, John Tavares seems poised to remain with the Leafs for at least 11 seasons of his career.
