"One for each cup" - NHL fans react as Patrick Kane takes three laps at Blackhawks stadium during Chicago return

NHL fans witnessed a touching tribute at United Center on Sunday as former Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane returned to the city, now donning the Detroit Red Wings jersey. The emotional scene unfolded as fans honored Kane with a heartfelt tribute, capturing his storied career and Stanley Cup wins for the Blackhawks franchise.

Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis captured the moment on video, sharing it with fans on X. Kane, visibly moved by the tribute, did three short laps around United Center ice amid thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the crowd. Roumeliotis aptly captioned the video, highlighting the overwhelming response from Chicago fans:

"Patrick Kane does three laps around the United Center after his video tribute because Chicago fans wouldn’t stop cheering."

The heartfelt gesture struck a chord with NHL fans, who took to X to express their emotions. One fan emotionally wrote:

"I was bawling like a baby and cheering. So many emotions."

Another fan reminisced about the team's glory days, recalling thrilling moments of success and unforgettable playoff battles:

"I can remember when we were at the top of the standings and just staying there forever! Not to mention all the thrilling playoff games we had, especially the double & triple overtimes. Not to mention our exciting finals wins."

The outpouring of emotion was not confined to Chicago, as fans from across the country shared in the moment:

"OMG I was soooooo excited to see the Great Pat Foley at the UC cheering for him.. along with all the fans.. bawling like a baby here in Las Vegas watching this."

Chris Chelios praised Patrick Kane on his jersey retirement

The retirement of Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey coincided with Red Wings' Patrick Kane's return to the United Center. Chelios praised Kane as one of the greatest American-born NHL players:

"While we're on the subject of great ones from that era, I got to include him. This guy will go down as the greatest American-born player. Kaner. Patrick Kane. Unbelievable."

Chelios added humor, teasing Kane about his Red Wings jersey:

"That jersey looks kind of funny. But it'll grow on you. And don't worry. It'll work out in the end. You'll be standing here same as me."

In a playful jab, Chelios warned Kane not to steal his thunder, jokingly mentioning betting money to shut him down. The moment was filled with laughter and camaraderie between the former Blackhawk and Kane, showcasing their competitive yet friendly bond.