"One dump to other dump" "Ruined the franchise": NHL fans react as Maple Leafs grant NY Islanders permission to speak with President Brendan Shanahan

Brendan Shanahan's time with the Toronto Maple Leafs is nearing its conclusion.

With the final season of his six-year contract extension signed back in 2019 coming to yet another disappointing end, the writing appears to be on the wall for the Shanaplan.

Shanahan has spent the last 11 years as president of hockey operations in Toronto. While he built a very talented roster that included the Core 4, the 56-year-old has seen almost no playoff success to go with it, and time has run out.

With many speculating about his departure, Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke news on Wednesday that Brendan Shanahan had been granted permission to speak with the New York Islanders.

NHL fans started to react to the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon.

"One dump to other dump enjoy," one fan wrote.

"Ruined the franchise then dipped. I will forever be grateful for the shanaplan," another fan wrote.

"Please do it so MLSE doesn't have the opportunity to extend him," another fan added.

More fan reaction has continued to pour in on X.

"The fact that ANYONE wants him after the gong show that was these last couple years in Toronto is proof that the Old Boys Club is alive and well," one fan wrote on X.

"Maybe Marner signs with NY," added one fan.

"This is 100% orchestrated by Shanahan I would wager. He's more similar to Dubas than we thought," one last fan wrote.

The Islanders have both a president of hockey operations and a general manager vacancy following the departure of Lou Lamoriello.

Brendan Shanahan's reaction to Game 7 said it all

Brendan Shanahan knew anything less than an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2024-25 would be a failure.

While the Maple Leafs fell just one game short, the way they lost made it clear it was time for a change.

Leafs Latest shared a clip on X of Shanahan looking on as jerseys were being tossed onto the ice late in the third period of Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena.

The look on his face says it all. The Shanaplan began with so much promise, but will forever be remembered for the playoff disappointments and stubbornness to run it back every single year rather than shaking up the core.

On a positive note for Shanahan, it doesn't seem as if he'll have any trouble finding a new gig in an NHL front office moving forward.

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

