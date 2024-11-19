  • home icon
  • "One of the guys I truly, truly hate": Pat Maroon reveals his extreme dislike toward $50,000,000 Stanley Cup champ

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Nov 19, 2024 14:29 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
Pat Maroon has a history with former Stanley Cup champion Brandon Montour, a $50 million star for the Seattle Kraken. Maroon and he have had issues before, including a suspension, and a recent incident that went viral. In it, Montour can be seen talking from the bench, and Maroon didn't take kindly to that.

Maroon said:

"Yeah, Montour's chirping from the bench. We've had history. I've taken a suspension on him and he was chirping from the bench. For me, if you're going to chirp from the bench, like I get it, but shut your mouth. Who cares, it's one of the things we talked about this before, it's so annoying. We've had some history together and he's one of the guys I truly, truly hate."

The Chicago Blackhawks star did not mince words or hold back. In 2021, Maroon had a hearing after roughing Montour. At that time, Montour was with the Florida Panthers and Maroon played for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It ended up resulting in a suspension, one that Maroon is still frustrated over three years later. During the incident, it is alleged that Montour insulted Maroon by calling him "Fat Pat" and the Lightning star broke through his teammates to punch Montour in response.

Pat Maroon admitted to fighting to motivate team

The Chicago Blackhawks are not off to a fantastic start this season. They're 6-11-1 and in eighth place in Central Division right now. On Oct. 25, Pat Maroon tried to instigate a fight to hopefully motivate his team into better play.

Pat Maroon fought in a game earlier this season on purpose (Getty)
He said, via the Chicago Tribune:

“I wanted to fight earlier on in the game to get the momentum and try to get the guys going out of the gate. On a losing streak, (we’re) trying to build something, hopefully the fight would gain (that).”

Nashville had taken a 1-0 lead, but Maroon didn't feel that it was safe. He said:

“I thought it was a good timing on that part of it. When I try to go out there, I try to do it with the team. I’m not trying to fight, I’m trying to get a spark in the team and the bench at that time, and hopefully, the team can feed off it.”

They ended up taking a 2-0 lead, but the Nashville Predators rallied to win 3-2, proving Maroon's efforts to be futile in the end.

