"One in a million" Evander Kane praised by $112,000,000 Oilers forward, Connor Brown after crucial Game 3 win over LA Kings 

The Edmonton Oilers roared back to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 7-4 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday night, with veteran winger Evander Kane scoring the key goal to tie the game in the third period.

Kane, playing just his second game back after recovering from surgery, kicked a loose puck past Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper to tie the game 4-4 at the 13:18 mark of the third period. The goal sparked a furious Oilers rally, with Edmonton scoring three more goals to pull out the huge victory.

Kane's teammate Leon Draisaitl, who signed an eight-year $112 million contract extension with Edmonton, praised Kane's clutch performance.

"It's hard to do. Nice to have him back of course. He brings an asset to our lineup that we don't have a lot of," Draisaitl said postgame. "He's a guy that doesn't overthink these big moments – he just wants to score and he wants to he wants to play. Very happy we have him."

Kane missed the entire regular season and hasn’t played since Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final last June. He had surgery in September for a hernia, followed by knee surgery in January.

Fellow Oilers forward Connor Brown was equally impressed with Evander Kane's quick return to form after missing so much time.

"He's one in a million, man. It's unbelievable what he's able to do when the lights are on. Kaner is incredible," Brown said. "I missed a full season. It took me 60 games to score. So for him to do it in six periods is amazing."

Evan Bouchard, Connor Brown, Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for Edmonton, while the Kings got goals from Drew Doughty, Adrian Kempe, Trevor Moore and Kevin Fiala.

Evander Kane's take on Kings challenging his game-tying goal

The Kings challenged Evander Kane’s goal believing it to be goaltender interference. After review, the call on the ice stood and the goal counted.

After the game, Kane said:

"I shot the puck in the net so I knew it was just a matter of them seeing it on the replay. I felt good but then they challenged it so you never know what can happen in those situations."

"It was a good boost for our team, an important goal. Then the power play went out and did its thing and we took the lead. It was a big win for our group," he added.

With the victory, the Oilers now trail the first-round series 2-1, with Game 4 coming up at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday back in Los Angeles.

