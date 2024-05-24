"One sided officiated game" "Refs getting fired by Bettman": Fans irate as Connor McDavid receives four-minute penalty for high-sticking Matt Duchene

NHL fans were discontent with the referees' decision to give Connor McDavid a double minor penalty for high-sticking Matt Duchene. The incident unfolded right after the beginning of overtime in Game 1 of the Western Conference final between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Connor McDavid raised his stick on Matt Duchene 17 seconds into overtime, but the penalty was not immediately called. Instead, the referees and linesmen gathered after the play and then decided to make the penalty call.

Consequently, Connor McDavid was assessed a four-minute double-minor for high-sticking Matt Duchene after the review.

Here's a video of the play:

NHL fans were furious with the decision as one on X/Twitter said:

"100% gotta be the Refs and Dallas, what a one sided officiated game"

Another fan chimed in and expressed their discontent with the decision:

"Refs getting fired by bettman"

"dallas has the refs on their side in every sport u cant make this up," another wrote.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X expressing discontent with the decision. One fan opined:

"League is incredible. What would've happened if Edmonton scored while they waited for a stoppage to just decide it was a penalty? They would've overturned the goal?"

"Can’t call the hook, or the hold, just the high stick eh. NHL officiating is so horrible to watch," one fan said.

"If the refs called this in the Vancouver series, McHighstick wouldn't even be in the Conference Finals," another chimed in.

Connor McDavid on Game 1 win against the Dallas Stars

The Edmonton Oilers emerged victorious after beating the Dallas Stars 3-2 in second overtime to seal Game 1 of their Western Conference final series on Thursday.

Connor McDavid netted the game-winning goal 37 seconds into the second overtime after redirecting a centering pass from Evan Bouchard into the back of the net.

In the post-game media interaction, McDavid credited his game-winning goal to Bouchard for his excellent play. He emphasized the importance of winning close games, especially at this stage where only four teams remain.

He said (via NHL.com):

“It was nice to score in overtime. A big goal, great play by [Bouchard] as usual,” said McDavid, the Edmonton captain. “You’ve got to win tight games. We’re down to the final four teams. You don’t get to the final four without being a great team, so all four teams are solid. Dallas is a great team. It’s going to be tight hockey."

Game 2 returns to the American Airlines Center on Saturday.