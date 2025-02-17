"One of the toughest decisions": Cale Makar makes feelings known on missing Canada vs USA clash due to injury

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar shared his thoughts on missing the game against the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Makar sat out Saturday's 3-1 loss to the United States due to illness. He remains day-to-day ahead of a must-win game for Canada on Monday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Sunday, Makar talked about his status moving forward in the tournament:

"I mean, I'm gonna do everything I can to play tomorrow. I just gotta make sure I feel right body and everything wise and go from there," he said.

Makar then reflected on his experience of missing the big game against the U.S.:

"I mean, incredibly hard. Obviously, you grow up as a kid dreaming about that game, especially playing the Canadians as well, so probably one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make, and hopefully never have to do that again. But yeah, I just got to make sure myself go, get in and ready to go. Hopefully," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Canada will face Finland at TD Garden on Monday. If they win in the regulation period, Canada will meet the U.S. again in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday.

Also Read: Canada vs USA rivalry on peak display as 4 Nations breaks records with 4.4M live viewers: Report

Canada HC Jon Cooper remains hopeful for Cale Makar's

return

Makar did take part in the morning skate ahead of a disappointing loss to rivals U.S. However, he had to be scratched before the game due to illness.

Ad

After the game, Canada head coach Jon Cooper remained hopeful that Makar could return to the lineup against Finland.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Canada's 4-3 win over Sweden at the 4 Nations Faceoff-Off game, Makar recorded two shots and three blocks in a team-high 28:06 of ice time.

Regardless of Cale Makar's availability on Monday, it's a must-win game for Canada in regulation. Canada, Sweden, and Finland are all tied with 2 points in the 4 Nations Face-Off standings. Meanwhile, Sweden will face off against the U.S. on Monday.

Cale Makar leads all defensemen in scoring with 63 points through 22 goals and 41 assists in 57 games during the 2024-25 NHL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles