"One of the worst efforts" "Win a game without Tkachuk": NHL fans react as Lightning beat Panthers 5-1 in Game 3 to keep playoff series alive

Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Jake Guentzel had one goal and two assists for Tampa Bay, who stay alive in the best-of-seven series that Florida leads 2-1. Game 4 will be played on Monday in Sunrise.

After the game, the Florida Panthers's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared the final score:

"Tampa wins 5-1."

Soon, fans noticed the post and shared their strong opinions about it. Many were upset with Florida's poor effort in Game 3.

"Fell asleep after scoring today. One of the worst efforts I've seen in a long time from the Panthers. Need to turn things around on Monday," one fan wrote.

"Better hope we can win a game without Tkachuk," another fan commented.

"Enjoy the press box next game matthew. Joke of a player," one fan said.

In the game, Matthew Tkachuk was given a 5-minute penalty for his hit on Jake Guentzel before Tampa scored an empty-net goal. Some fans were calling out Tkachuk for the hit.

Here are some more reactions from NHL fans on X (formerly Twitter):

"y'all can come at me but tkachuk should get suspended for that hit. straight up. you CANNOT be doing that at all." a fan wrote.

"So no Mathew for game 4. Let's see how that works out for the panthrs. Don't worry I'm sure he will just get a fine." another fan wrote.

"We beat y’all without Hagel and you’re about to lose Tkatchuk LOL" a fan reacted.

Now, the Tampa Bay Lightning will look to tie the series in Game 4.

The Florida Panthers lost 5-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round. Matthew Tkachuk scored first for Florida at 2:43 of the first period. He put the puck in after a turnover by the Lightning. Tampa Bay responded at 17:15 to tie the game 1-1.

In the second period, Nick Paul put the Lightning ahead 2-1, with a wrist shot from the right circle. Guentzel then scored 21 seconds into the third period for a 3-1 lead. Luke Glendening extended the lead to 4-1, and Anthony Cirelli added an empty-net goal at 15:00 for the final 5-1 score.

