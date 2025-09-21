“Only god saves more than Bernie”: NHL world mourns the tragic passing of legendary goalie Bernie Parent at 80

The NHL community is mourning the death of goalie Bernie Parent at age 80. The Philadelphia Flyers announced his death on Sunday. In a post on X, they wrote,

"The Flyers and Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Bernie Parent, a true legend, one of the most famous and beloved players, and most popular figures in the history of the organization and city of Philadelphia."

Bernard Marcel Parent was an original Flyer. He led the team to its first two Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975. Parent earned shutouts in both final games and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. His performances are still remembered by fans today.

Several fans mourned Bernie Parent's loss and reacted to the news.

“Only God saves more than Bernie #RIP." One fan wrote.

"Bernie Parent is one of the greatest players to ever wear the Philadelphia Flyers jersey. This one is going to sting for a very long time. Man loved to fish and give back to the local community." Another fan said.

"One of the all time flyers greats and delivered the last championships for this franchise. RIP to a Philadelphia legend," a fan said.

Parent was admired for his dedication to the Flyers and youth hockey. Here are some more reactions from fans:

"A true Flyers icon, forever in our hearts," a fan reacted.

"Parent and Dryden are now playing against each other in a pick up game in hockey heaven. RIP Bernie." a fan said, referring to recent death of goaltender Ken Dryden.

"Rest in Peace, the greatest goaltender in Flyers history and an even better ambassador for the franchise. He will be sorely missed" one fan mentioned.

Bernie Parent's biggest comeback after moving to Philadelphia

Bernie Parent was never drafted and started his career in the 1965-66 season with the Boston Bruins. However, after two seasons, he moved to the Philadelphia Flyers. There, he played three full seasons and was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1970-71 season.

In Toronto, he completed that season and played another season in 1971-72. But once again, he moved to Philadelphia to start the 1973-74 season, and the rest is history.

"I never wanted to leave in the first place," Parent said after inking a long term contract with the Flyers in 1973, via NHL.com. "Now that I'm back, I couldn't be happier."

After two successful runs from 1973 to 1975, Bernie Parent encountered injuries in the season that followed, playing just 11 games. Even after injuries ended his playing career post-1979, Parent stayed involved with the Flyers as a coach and ambassador.

