"Only reason we lost this game": Kris Letang faces fans wrath after Penguins' "biggest choke" in 4-3 loss to Flames

Fans had a go at Kris Letang for his error, which sparked the Calgary Flames' impressive third-period comeback en route a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Letang's misstep allowed the Flames' Mikael Backlund to capitalize, culminating in Yegor Sharangovich's game-winning goal with 50 seconds remaining. In reflecting on the decisive play, Letang, who has seven goals and 30 assists in 58 games this season, said:

"I just got the puck, and somebody was jumping me. I think they were getting a 5-on-4, so I didn’t see the pass."

The admission invited criticism from Penguins fans, as it was his third mistake in the game, resulting in three goals for the Flames.

Fans took to social media to express frustration over Kris Letang's multiple mistakes in the game, with one tweeting:

"Letang is the only reason we lost this game."

Another chimed in:

"Biggest choke job of the season. Still have plenty of games to change that."

The Flames' resurgence, propelled by Sharangovich's two goals, marks their first five-game winning streak since Apr. 4-12, 2022. Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman further fueled the Flames' late-game surge.

Jacob Markstrom's 27 saves were also key in the Flames' victory, amplifying Letang's costly errors in a game with significant playoff implications for both teams.

The Flames found themselves trailing when Jonathan Gruden, recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL, notched his first NHL goal at 16:42 of the first period. Lars Eller extended the lead with a power-play goal before the end of the period.

Yegor Sharangovich pulled one back for the Flames in the se­cond period. Jeff Carte­r, though, restored the Penguins' two-goal lead early in the third pe­riod, thanks to a Ryan Graves assist.

Nazem Kadri started the­ Flames' big comeback at 10:09 of the third pe­riod during a power-play, adroitly ge­tting past Kris Letang. Just 32 seconds, Blake­ Coleman, using Andrew Mangiapane’s cente­ring pass, made it 3-3.

With the game hanging in the balance, Yegor Sharangovich emerged as the hero for the Flames, netting his second of the night with a few seconds remaining. Sharangovich received a drop pass from Mikael Backlund in the slot and beat Jarry's glove side with a precise wrist shot to leave Letang and the Penguins stunned.