"Only to be ruined by John Tortorella": NHL fans react to Matvei Michkov reportedly joining Philadelphia Flyers next season

Philadelphia Flyers drafted Russian center Matvei Michkov with the seventh pick in the 2023 NHL draft. Soon after, doubts surfaced surrounding his contract with the SKA of KHL. In 2021, Michkov had signed a five-year deal with the Russian hockey team.

It was believed that Matvei Michkov would be playing out his contract with SKA, complicating matters for the Flyers' seventh pick. Fans were expecting Michkov to play for the team but it was not possible in the 2023-24 season. However, a recent update from NHL insider Anthony Di Marco suggests Michkov may join the Flyers next season, and fans are delighted.

Anthony Di Marco shared his thoughts with X, stating:

"I'm told that it looks like Matvei Michkov is leaving SKA and will be joining the Philadelphia Flyers."

NHL fans joined in the comment section to share their opinions on the update concerning Matvei Michkov.

"Only to be ruined by John Tortorella," a fan said.

"Great news for Philly. Bad news for the Metro division," one NHL fan said.

"While American players straight up refuse to play for the team that drafted them," a fan said.

One fan was worried about the offseason plans but the overall theme was that of excitement. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"SOUND THE ALARMS THIS IS NOT A DRILL EVERYONE SOUND THE ALARMS," a fan said.

"Thus certainly affects flyers off season plan sb interesting," another fan said.

"Lol playing in the NHL before Reinbacher… great pick Montreal," one fan said.

Flyers GM Daniel Briere on Matvei Michkov's early arrival

Drafted by the Flyers in 2023, Matvei Michkov will join them for the 2024-25 season. Initially, he was slated for 2026-27 due to his SKA St. Petersburg contract, but recent reports indicate an earlier arrival. The Fourth Period first reported Michkov's contract termination plans. Flyers GM Daniel Briere had been wary of these rumors earlier.

“Maybe a couple weeks after the season when those rumors started swirling, I’d probably say, well, we should know by the end of June, and here we are now getting closer to it and we still don’t know much more,” Briere said (via The Athletic). “He has two years left on his contract and if something changes from today until then, we’ll certainly be happy.”

Michkov spent the last two seasons mainly with Sochi in the KHL, tallying 41 points in 47 games in 2023-24. He had a brief stint with SKA but primarily played for Sochi.