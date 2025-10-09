  • home icon
  "Only took him a period to be convinced": NHL fans react as Oilers sign Jack Roslovic for $1.5 million, despite his initial disinterest

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 09, 2025 04:01 GMT
Washington Capitals v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Three - Source: Getty
NHL fans react as Oilers sign Jack Roslovic for $1.5 million, despite his initial disinterest - Source: Getty

NHL fans on social media reacted as the Edmonton Oilers signed Jack Roslovic to a one-year, $1.15 million contract on Wednesday.

The Oilers made the official announcement during the team's season opener against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place.

With the new season in full swing, Jack Roslovic was the top unsigned player in the league. He was heavily linked to the Oilers for months. The Oilers previously offered a multi-year contract to Roslovic, but he turned it down.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was the first to report that the Oilers have restarted contract negotiations with Jack Roslovic, with the 29-year-old forward expected to sign with the club.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the signing. One tweeted:

"Only took him a period to be convinced."

Another chimed in:

"All he needed to see was the first period and how awesome and great and super fantastic and epic and cool the Edmonton oilers really are."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Announce Skinner being forced to retire so McDavid finally has a real chance at winning a Cup," a third fan wrote.
"Hahahahahaha!!!! The final cup piece has been added!!! I love this!! Keep it up. 97 is as good as good in 2 years lol," one X user posted.
"Woahhh was not expecting that… not sure where he fits or how they’re fitting him in the cap but I’m here for it," said another.
"Mcdavid just got his cup winning forward," another chimed in.

Edmonton Oilers offered Jack Roslovic a contract in summer but he turned it down

During an episode of TSN's FanDuel Overdrive, insider Pierre LeBrun reported that Jack Raslovic received a contract offer from the Oilers during the summer, but he declined it as it didn't interest him.

“He we believe that he actually had something on the table in the summer from the Edmonton Oilers, and it didn't interest him,” LeBrun said

He added:

“I imagine turning down a chance to go play with McDavid or Draisaitl, but whatever. So, he's still a UFA. I'm sure he'll catch on here at some point because teams will break camp realizing certain young players (are) not ready or (there's) an injury. He'll end up somewhere for sure."

Roslovic accumulated 39 points through 22 goals and 17 assists with the Carolina Hurricanes last term.

Abhishek Dilta

