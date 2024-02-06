Ontario Police watchdog refuses to comment whether any London cop is being investigated for closing initial 2018 Hockey Canada inquiry

New updates have emerged in the Hockey Canada scandal about the initial investigation conducted by the London Police Service. Amid growing public scrutiny, the Ontario police watchdog has come under the spotlight for its silence on whether any officers from the London Police Service are being investigated for their handling of the case.

Reporter Rick Westhead, who has been at the forefront of uncovering details surrounding the Hockey Canada scandal, recently shared a significant update on Twitter. Westhead revealed that he had reached out to the Office of the Independent Police Review Director regarding the ongoing investigation.

However, a spokesperson for the watchdog declined to comment. Rick Westhead tweeted:

The controversy stems from the London Police Service's decision to close their investigation in February 2019 without laying any charges.

"Police initially closed their investigation in February 2019 without laying charges. The case was reopened three years later amid significant public scrutiny of the allegations," Westhead wrote in his tweet.

Recent reports on charges concerning Hockey Canada scandal

The Hockey Canada controversy has entered a legal phase, with the London Police pressing charges against individuals from the 2018 World Junior team. The disclosure surfaced when NHL insider Chris Johnston shared an update, revealing the charges against multiple players.

London Police Chief Thai Truong outlined the charges as follows:

Dillon Dube: 1 count of sexual assault

Cal Foote: 1 count of sexual assault

Alex Formenton: 1 count of sexual assault

Carter Hart: 1 count of sexual assault

Michael McLeod: 2 counts of sexual assault

Last week, the accused players, including Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, took indefinite leaves from their respective teams.

The controversy began with a lawsuit resolved by Hockey Canada in 2022, which was sparked by a woman's allegations that eight team members sexually assaulted her after a fundraiser event in 2018.

The woman accused "John Doe #1" of escorting her to a hotel room, where seven others participated in undisclosed sexual acts involving intimidation, restriction, and a coerced video statement. Initially seeking $3.55 million, the woman withdrew the lawsuit upon settling with Hockey Canada, leading to legal proceedings against the players.