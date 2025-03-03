"Options are limited": NHL insider opines Edmonton Oilers may trade $8,000,000 forward ahead of trade deadline

Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson could be traded before the deadline, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. On Sunday’s episode of 'Oilersnation Everyday,' Seravalli said the team has limited options for creating cap space.

Ad

Arvidsson signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on July 1, 2024. His deal has a $4 million cap hit per season and runs through 2025-26. In the 2024-25 season, he has played 45 games, scoring seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points. He averages 14:40 of ice time per game.

Seravalli said the Edmonton Oilers do not have many trade options. He ruled out Stuart Skinner due to his full no-trade clause. He added that Skinner has shown productive stretches before the Four Nations tournament. Arvidsson could be an option for a trade if Edmonton needs cap flexibility before the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

"I would imagine Arvidson's possibility if you're looking for a way to create space. So Arvid, I doubt it's going to be Skinner because he's got the full no trade and I doubt first off, why would he waive this close to the playoffs?

"And second, we I know not to like wade into yesterday's conversation again, but like, we understand that he did have a very recent chunk in time before Four nations where he actually looked pretty productive. The point is the, the options are limited. Like we're not dealing with an incredibly long list like who. Who else is there to move," Seravalli said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edmonton Oilers exploring Evander Kane trade options amid injury uncertainty

The Edmonton Oilers are looking at trade options for Evander Kane after his no-movement clause changed last Friday. He now has a 16-team trade list, giving the team more flexibility. The Oilers are checking his market value, but his injury status complicates things.

Kane had abdominal surgery in September and knee surgery in January. His return timeline is unclear. The Oilers can use his $5.125 million cap hit for LTIR relief but must be cap-compliant if he returns.

Ad

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reports that Edmonton is checking Kane’s trade value.

“Last night Evander Kane’s no-trade protection evaporated. He no longer has a full no-trade clause, it’s a partial one. The Oilers are going through those teams trying to see what the market could be for him. Right now, the injury situation is still uncertain.

Ad

"We don’t have a timeline but the Oilers are trying to see if there’s a market for Kane, because if they do decide to go in that direction, it could open up more cap room for themselves,” Friedman said.

Expand Tweet

Last season, Kane had 24 goals and 44 points in 77 games. He added four goals in the playoffs but missed the final five games of the Stanley Cup Finals due to injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama