Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner attended a Pittsburgh Penguins game at PPG Paints Arena. The actor, known for playing Hawkeye in Marvel movies, spoke about Sidney Crosby.

Renner said that he had signed up for hockey, but a fire at the rink ended his plans. Nevertheless, he enjoys the sport and admires Crosby.

"My mom had signed me up for a hockey league and the day I was supposed to go to play the hockey rink burned down," Renner said. "That was the beginning and end of my hockey career."

Renner said that Pittsburgh reminds him of his hometown, Modesto, California. He called the people hardworking and full of heart and enjoyed being a part of the city’s sports culture and watching Crosby play.

"The community is fantastic," he added. "Salt-of-the-Earth people, real people. Big hearts. And they love their sports. What a legend this guy is," Renner said. "Just to be able to be in his presence and watch him play is a great honor I think."

When asked which Marvel superhero Crosby could play, Renner chose Hawkeye. He pointed out that Crosby’s scoring streak even surpassed Wayne Gretzky's. He praised the Penguins captain for his consistency, noting his 20th straight season with a point per game.

"He might play Hawkeye! His scoring points pretty much every game. He passed Gretzky in that. Pretty amazing. So I'm gonna say he'd play my character," Renner said.

Sidney Crosby becomes first NHL player with 20 point-per-game seasons

Sidney Crosby became the first NHL player with 20 point-per-game seasons after scoring against Buffalo on Thursday. In the process, he passed Wayne Gretzky for the most such seasons in league history.

Pittsburgh lost 7-2, but Crosby reflected on the milestone, crediting his teammates and that winning is the most important.

“It’s hard right now after a loss like that. I just think that there’s a lot of guys who’ve contributed to that so I’m thankful for the guys that I’ve played with that contributed to it,” Crosby said via NHL.com. “It’s a special milestone but obviously [you] play to win.”

On Sunday, the Penguins honored Crosby at home. A video tribute played, and fans cheered to recognize his achievement.

Sidney Crosby leads the team with 80 points (26 goals, 54 assists). He has averaged at least a point per game in all 20 NHL seasons.

