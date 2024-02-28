"Oscar worthy performance": Fans react as Nick Cousins makes quick recovery from hit to get involved in a huge brawl

Fans were left stunned as Nick Cousins of the Florida Panthers redefined resilience during a tense moment in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

At the 5:37 mark, Sabres' Jordan Greenway delivered a heavy hit to Cousins near the Sabres' goal, sending him crashing to the ice. Initially appearing injured, Cousins surprised everyone by swiftly rising to join the ensuing brawl between the two teams.

Referees promptly intervened, issuing Cousins and Greenway two-minute penalties for roughing.

The sudden turn of events sparked a wave of reactions from the crowd, who were initially concerned for Nick Cousins' well-being but were taken aback by his sudden involvement in the altercation.

Fans expressed a mix of concern and amazement on social media regarding Nick Cousins, with one tweeting:

"Oscar worthy performance"

With the third period ongoing, the Panthers lead 3-2 over the Sabres.

Nick Cousins ends goal drought for Florida Panthers

Nick Cousins played a pivotal role for the Florida Panthers, snapping a 34-game goal drought against the Washington Capitals. Redirecting Dmitry Kulikov's shot past goalie Charlie Lindgren, Cousins led his team to a 3-2 victory.

Reflecting on his contribution, Cousins expressed relief and humility in his post-game interview:

"I can’t remember the last time I scored, so it feels good. It feels nice to contribute, but at the same time, I don’t really base my season on goals and assists and stuff like that. It’s nice to get one and contribute; it was a big goal at the time."

The goal diverged from Cousins' trend this season, marking the first that wasn't a game-tying or game-winning goal.

However, its importance in breaking the deadlock against the Capitals was not lost on Cousins, who acknowledged the significance of the first goal, especially in home games:

"Especially because we probably didn’t like our first period as much as we’d like. I thought they came out and played hard and made it especially tough on us. With the way we play, the first goal is huge for our team, especially at home."

Cousins' return to scoring form comes after a challenging period, including a month-long absence due to a concussion from a hit by Jason Zucker. Praising Cousins' resilience, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said:

"Good for him. It has been a bit of a grinder for him coming off his injuries and getting back to form, and he gets a goal in an area that he spends a lot of time in."

Teammate Sam Bennett highlighted Cousins' contribution to forechecking and potential chemistry development, while Maurice noted Cousins' ability to control the puck and excel offensively.