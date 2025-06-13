Leon Draisaitl reflected on the Oilers' dramatic 5-4 overtime win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, highlighting the team’s grit and refusal to quit.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Oilers mounted a remarkable comeback with Draisaitl burying the game-winner just past the midway point of overtime to knot the series at two games apiece.

Asked about the comeback and tying the series, Draisaitl said:

"That's what we do. We're a resilient group, and we're never going to quit, no matter what.We'll take it and go home,"

When asked about the message in the locker room following their 6-1 Game 3 loss — specifically about staying calm and sticking to their game plan, Draisaitl said:

"Our first (period) wasn’t what we wanted, and then we started to get our legs, and we started to get going a little bit. That’s the intensity that we have to play with when the puck drops. "

Vasily Podkolzin, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and Jake Walman also added goals for the Oilers. For the Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk (two goals), Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart netted.

Stuart Skinner allowed three goals on 17 shots in the opening period. Calvin Pickard stopped 22 shots in relief. On the other end, Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 30 shots for the Panthers.

Oilers 5-4 OT win against Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk got Florida rolling early, striking just four seconds into a 5-on-3 power play at 11:40. He doubled the lead with another man-advantage goal later in the period, and Anton Lundell made it 3-0 with a quick finish off a pass from behind the net before the intermission.

Edmonton answered with a surge in the second. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on a power play just over three minutes in. Then, Darnell Nurse sniped one to cut the deficit to one. Vasily Podkolzin buried the equalizer minutes later to make it 3-3.

Jake Walman then gave the Oilers their first lead of the night with a blast from the right side at 13:36. But Sam Reinhart tied it up with 20 seconds left in regulation, sneaking a tight-angle shot past Pickard after a crisp setup from Tkachuk. Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner at 11:18 to lift the Oilers to a 5-4 comeback win.

