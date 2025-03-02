"Other teams are coming up with moments and we're not": HC Rick Tocchet keeps it real about Vancouver Canucks struggling form since 4 Nations break

The Vancouver Canucks lost 6-3 to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena. This was their fourth loss in five games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Head coach Rick Tocchet admitted the team is struggling but said not everything has been bad.

In the Saturday game, Seattle gained a lead in the second period and kept control in the third. Eeli Tolvanen scored twice, including the go-ahead goal. Brandon Montour had a goal and an assist, while Andre Burakovsky, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Matty Beniers also scored.

Joey Daccord made 28 saves. The Canucks got goals from Pius Suter, Filip Chytil, and Dakota Joshua. Kevin Lankinen stopped 18 shots but could not help Vancouver avoid another loss.

Tocchet said some players are performing well, but the team is failing to execute in key moments. He noted that other teams are making plays under pressure, while the Vancouver Canucks are not. Before the break, the Canucks were in good form, but now they are not playing at the same level.

"There are certain guys are playing well. I think there's parts of our game (that have been good), so we got to be careful how we analyze certain things. That's the way I look at it. When you're in tight games, you're looking to (make) plays under pressure. And right now, the other teams are coming up with moments and we're not," Tocchet said.

The Vancouver Canucks (27-22-11) will face the Ducks (26-26-7) on March 5 at 10:30 PM EST.

Vancouver Canucks's captain Quinn Hughes' missed the final nine minutes

The Vancouver Canucks lost to the Seattle Kraken, but Quinn Hughes' injury is a bigger concern. Hughes did not play the final 9:05 of the game. He recently missed six games with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Rick Tocchet said Hughes "tweaked something," and the team will check on him Sunday. It is unclear when he got hurt, but he briefly left the game after Oliver Bjorkstrand’s goal and later returned.

Speaking on Hockey Night in Canada, insider Elliotte Friedman said:

“He came in with what's believed to be an oblique injury. And probably aggravated something there. Like they have played 11-7 the last couple of games since he came back... I just wondered if he aggravated the previous problem."

Hughes has 14 goals and 46 assists in 49 games and the Canucks are holding the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

