“Our best beats anyone’s best “: Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl shares his take ahead of Game 5 against Stars

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl shared his thoughts regarding his team’s upcoming Game 5 against the Dallas Stars. With the series tied at two games apiece, the Oilers enter a crucial contest that could define the series.

Despite the pressure, Leon Draisaitl is confident his team can compete with anyone.

Draisaitl spoke with the media ahead of Game 5.

"I truly believe that our best beats anyone’s best," Draisaitl said (Sportsnet). "It’s just a matter of consistently playing that way, and that’s taxing. It’s hard to play at your best every single night, every single shift. That’s really hard to do. But I think we’re finding our way a little bit and looking to continue that."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Thus far, the Oilers have found a way to keep pace with the Stars. The Oilers were on top of Game 4, defeating the Stars 5-2.

The Oilers will attempt to take that momentum and gain a crucial 3-2 series lead. With a team loaded with star power, including players like Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard, Edmonton has the talent to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

Corey Perry and Ryan McLeod expected to continue on Leon Draisaitl’s line

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch lined up Corey Perry and Ryan McLeod alongside Draisaitl in Game 4. While the move raised plenty of eyebrows, it worked. McLeod got the Oilers on the board with Perry drawing an assist.

Meanwhile, Draisaitl scored his tenth of the postseason to give the Oilers a 4-2 midway through the second period.

Following Game 4, Draisaitl spoke about the line combo.

"Yeah, it was good," Draisaitl said. "I thought we played well. We created some looks. I thought we were pretty good defensively, too, for the most part."

Draisaitl discussed the chemistry with his newfound linemates.

"He's an experienced guy (Perry). He's very smart. He knows what he is now," Draisaitl said (via NHL.com). "I think it's Clouder's or my job to get him into positions where he can do his part, where he's the best in the world, and I thought we did a good job of that last game. And obviously, we're not looking to play run and gun style anyways, so [we want to] have possession and o-zone time where we know he can be at his best."

The Oilers hope the Draisaitl, Perry. McLeod trio can be at their best for Game 5. With such high stakes, everyone must do their part to secure an all-important 3-2 series lead.