"Our first home": Mikko Rantanen’s partner Sussana pens heartfelt reaction to Avs' video tribute during ex-forward's first return to Colorado

Former Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen returned to Ball Arena on Sunday after his move to Dallas on the trade deadline. Rantanen’s partner, Susanna, was in the arena during the game.

Ad

The Avs played a special tribute video on the jumbotron in honor of their former player prior to the game. Susanna captured the moment in a video clip and shared it on her Instagram stories.

“Our first home. i love you. so grateful for these years,” she wrote in the caption.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mikko Rantanen himself looked emotional when the tribute played on the jumbotron. From his draft to their Stanley Cup-winning celebrations, the short documentary highlighted some of the most memorable moments of his career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mikko Rantanen thanks Colorado crowd for warm welcome

After the game, Rantanen took time to appreciate the Bell Arena and the Avalanche crowd for their tribute. Speaking of his experience upon returning to Colorado, Rantanen shared how emotional it was.

“It was different for sure,” he said. “It was emotional being on this side. First time, especially, is always going to be the most emotional.”

Ad

“Obviously, the video and the reception from the fans, I’ll never forget that. The fans had my back for 10 years so it means a lot. So thank you,” he added.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer had some nice words for the team’s new acquisition. He mentioned he was proud of how Rantanen handled his return to Ball Arena.

“I thought he handled it exceptionally well,” he said. “I’m proud of how he played tonight, considering the circumstances. He’s just going to get better and better for us."

Ad

Rantanen, however, did not have his fairytale return to his former home as they suffered a 4-3 OT loss on the night. The Stars scored first, with Mikko Rantanen picking up his 45th season assist to set up Jason Robertson’s opening goal. But Martin Necas - traded to Colorado in exchange for Rantanen - responded to level the score for the Avs.

Colorado took control in the second period when Valeri Nichushkin's 17th goal of the season put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 at 6:24 of the first. Later in the frame, Jonathan Drouin extended the lead to 3-1, finishing off a play that Nichushkin helped create.

Dallas stormed back in the third. Mavrik Bourque and Matt Duchene scored 20 seconds apart, erasing Colorado’s two-goal cushion and forcing OT. But Cale Makar wasted no time in the extra frame, beating Jake Oettinger just 34 seconds in to secure the 4-3 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama