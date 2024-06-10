"Our prayers have been answered" "Not much of upgrade": NHL fans react to potential Oilers line change involving Vincent Desharnais

The Edmonton Oilers came into Game 1 against the Florida Panthers with high hopes after a great regular season. But things didn't go their way. They couldn't score and had some defensive issues, which led to a 3-0 loss. The Panthers led the series, so the Oilers had to switch things up for Game 2.

Vincent Desharnais' potential inclusion in the lineup signaled a proactive approach by the coaching staff to address defensive shortcomings and bolster the team's overall play.

The absence of Evander Kane from practice raised questions about his availability and effectiveness for Game 2. Coach Kris Knoblauch hinted at changes before the game. He talked about possibly changing the defensive pairings and forward lines. Adding Desharnais to the lineup and maybe benching Kane seemed like a move to improve offense and defense.

TSN Edmonton reporter Ryan Rishaug wrote on X:

"Desharnais in for Ceci, taking reps with Nurse."

NHL fans had varied reactions to the potential lineup changes for the Edmonton Oilers involving Desharnais.

One fan expressed relief, saying:

"Hallelujah our prayers have been answered."

Another fan seemed less convinced, commenting:

"Not much of an upgrade. That pairing wasn't great either."

Some believed the change should have happened earlier. Here are some more reactions from NHL fans on X:

"Should’ve done this since day 1," one fan wrote.

"It’s like Christmas for the Oilers, Ceci is that bad," another fan wrote.

"This is fantastic news. Yeeeeeah," one fan tweeted.

Don Cherry comments on Edmonton Oilers' loss in Game 1 of Staney Cup Final

Hockey commentator Don Cherry commented on the Edmonton Oilers' loss to the Florida Panthers. He credited goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for Florida's win.

"That was his greatest game," Cherry said via edmontonjournal.com.

Cherry attributed the Panthers' success to Bobrovsky's performance and criticized Edmonton's inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities. He blamed Florida's lackluster performance on the extended break between games.

“That’s the definition of stealing a hockey game. And the old story, I’ve told you many times, show me a good goalie and I’ll show you a good coach… I can’t believe they [Florida] looked that bad.”

Regarding Game 2, Cherry said that Edmonton's coach had little to say to his team despite outshooting the Panthers. He questioned Florida's preparation and said:

"But I would have a few words for the Florida club. I would say, ‘You guys stupid?'”

Edmonton will now aim to win in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers.