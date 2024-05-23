"Our saviour" - NHL fans react as New Jersey Devils confirm Sheldon Keefe as their next head coach

On Thursday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced Sheldon Keefe as the team's head coach. The Devils fired head coach Lindy Ruff in the first half of March this year and were looking for a new coach.

Devils’ David Blitzer said:

“I’m thrilled to welcome Sheldon and his family to New Jersey, Finding the right coach to lead this team was our top priority, and Sheldon impressed us during every step of the interview process. He shares in our goal to unlock the full potential of this roster and deliver a fourth Stanley Cup to our fans. Sheldon and Tom will be tremendous partners because they believe in the hard work and resiliency it takes to build a consistent contender. I’m excited for the future of New Jersey Devils hockey.”

Following the announcement, the New Jersey Devils shared the following post on X:

"Woke up this morning, got ourselves a coach. Welcome home, Sheldon."

Expand Tweet

This post drew a range of reactions from NHL fans on X.

"OUR SAVIOUR!!" One fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Welcome on board Sheldon, take us out of the basement," another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

However, not all fan reactions were positive.

"LMAOO WHY ARE DEVILS FANS HAPPY ABOUT THIS," a fan tweeted.

"Watch him be able to do something now with a core that cares unlike Toronto," another fan tweeted.

"Welcome to Jersey!!! Hope you’re still not mad about the whole chicken finger thing!!!!" A fan tweeted

"Congrats Sheldon! Wish you nothing but the best!" Another fan tweeted

"Pls fix us Sheldon," a fan tweeted.

Sheldon Keefe’s time with the Leafs and his firing

In his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sheldon Keefe improved the team's defense and consistently succeeded in the regular season. Despite facing the challenge of starting his NHL career in Toronto, Keefe prevailed.

Keefe’s playoff exits often came down to small margins, such as power play performance or goaltending, but he showed growth from these experiences. Keefe was fired following a Game 7 loss to the Boston Bruins. He accepted responsibility for his playoff shortcomings and thanked the players and staff.

"I didn’t get it done in the playoffs, I didn’t help push our team over the line and deliver. I accept responsibility for that. No excuses. That’s the job, I didn’t get it done," Keefe said.

“It’s the reality of the business and I accept it. To the players, I appreciate all your efforts. Your talents, your work ethic made me look good on a lot of nights. Anyone who stood up for blue and white I appreciate you.”

Keefe had planned to spend time with his family but now finds himself coaching the Devils.