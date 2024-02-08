"Our wives are hotter": Foligno brothers jokingly compare their partners to Jason Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift

During the intermission of the Blackhawks and Wild game on Wednesday, the Foligno brothers, Nick and Marcus, were asked about their inspiration for starting their own podcast and if they were influenced by the Kelce brothers' pod.

The Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, are known for their great sense of humor and entertaining personalities in the football community.

Their podcast "New Heights" is a great platform where the duo share their insights on the games, discuss trending news in the NFL, and provide their unique perspective on various headlines.

Paul Bissonnette asked the Foligno brothers about their thoughts on starting a podcast similar to the Kelce brothers:

"Any chance you guys gain inspiration from the Kelcerbrothers, start your own podcast?"

Meanwhile, the Foligno brothers responded in a rather hilarious manner, showing their great sense of humor:

"I don't think we're as interesting, you know, Travis is dating Taylor Swift and our wives are hotter"

Who is the youngest among the Foligno brothers?

Marcus Foligno is the youngest brother of Nick Foligno. Their father, Mike Foligno, is a former NHL player who played over 1,000 games in his career for the likes of the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers.

Chicago Blackhawks v Calgary Flames

Nick Foligno was drafted 28th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2007 NHL draft. He currently plays for the Blackhawks.

Overall, the 36-year-old veteran has been in the NHL for 17 seasons and has played for the Senators, Bruins, Maple Leafs, and Blue Jackets, in addition to the Hawks. He's garnered 543 points through 224 goals and 319 assists in 1,124 games.

Nashville Predators v Minnesota Wild

Meanwhile, Nick's younger brother, Marcus Foligno, currently plays as a winger for the Minnesota Wild. He was drafted No. 104 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2009 draft. The 32-year-old winger has played 13 seasons in the league.

Overall, he's garnered 291 points through 124 goals and 167 games in 788 games.