"Outdone Hossa", "Gonna lose again": NHL fans react to Corey Perry's abysmal record in last six Stanley Cup Finals

Corey Perry is set to play in his fifth Stanley Cup Final in the last six years, marking his second consecutive appearance with the Edmonton Oilers.

Ad

Had he won all five, Perry would have been among the NHL players with five Stanley Cup titles, a remarkable achievement. However, luck hasn't been on the veteran's side in his last four Stanley Cup Finals, losing all of them.

Corey Perry has won only one Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 and has lost in his four other Final appearances (2020 with Dallas Stars, 2021 with Montreal Canadiens, 2022 with Tampa Bay Lightning and 2024 with Edmonton Oilers).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Perry's abysmal record in his Stanley Cup Finals appearances.

One tweeted:

"He’s outdone Hossa."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in:

"And he's gonna lose again."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Only two teams make it this far, so lol @ the comments where people think "only" making it to the finals is some sort of negative. It will not be 5 losses in a row!" a third fan posted."

"There’s no problem. He gets them to the finals. He’s there to grind and play hard. He’s still scoring too. But It’s up to the stars on the team to bring it home. He’s 40 now. Nothing negative about this stat. He has a cup. He has a Hart. Olympic gold. What a career! Respect," another fan posted."

Ad

"If the leafs winning a series can’t prove 2023 wasn’t canon to some people then this surely should," one X user wrote.

"What’s nuts is that he still has a cup and yet it’s not from any of these," another chimed in."

Corey Perry becomes the oldest player in NHL playoff history with seven goals

Corey Perry has played a key role in the Edmonton Oilers' postseason campaign. The 40-year-old veteran has recorded 10 points, with seven goals and three assists, in 16 playoff games.

Ad

In his 231st career playoff game, Perry became the oldest player to score seven goals in a single postseason, surpassing Teemu Selanne (2011), Mark Recchi (2010), Ron Francis (2002), and Jean Beliveau (1971), who potted six goals in a playoff year.

Corey Perry will aim to put an end to his abysmal Cup record when the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama