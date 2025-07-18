“Overpay”: NHL fans react as Ducks sign goaltender Lukas Dostal to contract extension 

The Anaheim Ducks' decision to sign 25-year-old goaltender Lukas Dostal to a five-year, $32.5 million contract extension has sparked varied responses from the team's fan base.

Dostal has shared the crease with veteran John Gibson over the past two seasons, posting a .903 save percentage and 3.10 goals against average in the 2024-25 campaign. While some have praised the move as a savvy investment in the team's future, others have voiced concerns over the contract.

One fan wrote:

“Overpay.”

Another fan said:

"Lukas Dostal is so underrated. As the undisputed #1 in Anaheim, it’s time for the NHL to take notice of him. Lookout people."

Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"Everyone saying this is an overpay has clearly not watched him play. He’s their goalie for the future," one fan wrote.

"Goalies are voodoo, especially young ones. Hard to expect too big of a contract until you’ve established yourself a bit longer. If he keeps it up, his next contract will be massive," another fan said.

"Another case of paying for what the player can be. I think this will age well. He’s shown consistent flashes and finally gets the crease to himself," a fan commented.

"Following the trend of other goalies who had a few good seasons, and then signed 5yr/$5-$6mil-ish deals (Jarry, Grubauer, Binnington, Markstrom, Gibson, Kuemper), He'll be down in the 0.880-0.900% range next season," one fan wrote.

With Gibson recently traded to the Detroit Red Wings, the Ducks are turning to Dostal as their new starting goaltender.

Lukas Dostal on signing extension with Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks shared a video on social media where Dostal revealed his contract extension. In the clip, he spoke about the deal and shared his excitement:

"I love to play in front of you and I love to live in this community. We are a team on the rise and can't wait to see you soon at the Honda Center."

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek praised the extension, saying via the team's website:

"Lukas has proven he is a No. 1 goaltender and we are so pleased to get this deal done. He is just entering the prime of his career with his best hockey ahead of him."

Dostal had originally filed for arbitration this offseason before ultimately agreeing to an extension.

