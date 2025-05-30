"Overrated loser than wanted to drop the blame on Otter": NHL tiwtter rips Peter DeBoer for his justificaton on pulling $66,000,000 Stars goalie

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer is facing criticism after pulling starting goalie Jake Oettinger just 7:09 into Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers. Oettinger gave up two goals on the first two shots he faced, and the Stars quickly fell behind 2-0.

DeBoer explained the decision postgame, saying it was meant to spark the group after the poor start.

"Well, anytime you pull a goalie, there's the reasoning's always to try and spark your group," DeBoer said.

The move didn’t sit well with NHL fans on X, especially given Oettinger's $66 million contract, which he signed in October 2024.

"Because he’s an overrated loser that wanted to drop the blame on Otter. Cried about the refs all series and then does that in an elimination game. Bum should be leaving the arena without a job," one fan wrote.

“ya man let’s pull a top 5 goalie to 'spark the group' 😭😭😭 obviously it didn’t help at all,” another fan said.

"If you need to 'spark your group' in an elimination game, you're already cooked," one fan mentioned.

"Otter never once had a stand out game vs the Oilers the last two seasons in the postseason. The stars looked like a squirt hockey team in the first period, the move was justified ... anyone saying this was the wrong move hasn’t had the pleasure of getting skill fu**ed by Connor McDavid," a fan said.

"Dallas management has to chose between Otter or DeBoer you don’t throw your star goalie under the bus like that," another fan said.

"Otter wasn’t the problem. The Dallas D-corps is rotten despite all of the hype. The stars need to can the defensive coordinator in the off-season and probably replace all the D men." a fan gave his opinion.

Wyatt Johnston comes in Stars goalie Jake Oettinger's defense

The Oilers started strong, scoring three goals in the first 8:07. Corey Perry and Mattias Janmark scored two quick goals, beating Jake Oettinger in the net. Wyatt Johnston came in Oettinger's defense and said he didn’t have a chance and blamed poor team defense.

"[Oettinger] didn't have a chance," Johnston said, via NHL.com. "We weren't good enough in front of him. Not what you want to do in an elimination game. You need results come playoff time... You need to score"

Jeff Skinner gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead with his first career playoff goal. Dallas responded with goals from Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz to make it 3-2. But McDavid restored the Oilers' two-goal lead, making it 4-2.

Robertson scored again early in the third to make it 4-3. Later, Evander Kane and Kasperi Kapanen scored for the final 6-3 score.

