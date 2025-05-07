"Overrated team with extreme puck luck": Social media reacts as Oilers make NHL playoffs history with fifth straight comeback win

Social media is buzzing after the Edmonton Oilers made NHL playoff history with their fifth straight comeback win. After falling behind 2-0 in the opening period, the Oilers rallied to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 1 of their second-round matchup.

Ad

The Oilers previously stormed back to win four straight games against the Los Angeles Kings after being down 2-0 in their first round series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This marks the first time in NHL history that a team has won five consecutive playoff games after being behind.

On X (formerly Twitter) some fans poked fun at the Oilers' penchant for dramatic comebacks. One user wrote:

"Overrated team with extreme puck luck."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote:

"Using the gas reserves a little too early."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some fan reactions:

"Imagine having such poor goaltending that you have to comeback in every game" one fan wrote.

"3 of these were coming back from like 1-0, the Oilers do need a goalie but not sure this stat is indicative of that" another fan wrote.

"To put it a bit provocatively, the Edmonton Oilers' chances of reaching the Stanley Cup Final are once again high. The division is too weak, if we're being honest, and their conference opponents will be completely destroyed because they're three times more difficult." a user wrote.

Ad

"Good luck handling the relentless pressure we can put you under! We just keep coming in waves" another user wrote.

The Oilers and Golden Knights face off again in Game 2 on Thursday.

Oilers' defenceman John Klingberg on 4-2 comeback win against Vegas

Game 1 saw goals from Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Connor Brown and Corey Perry to ignite the Oilers after Vegas' 2-0 start. Mark Stone scored both first-period goals for the Golden Knights.

Ad

After the game, Oilers' defenceman John Klingberg reflected on the comeback win:

"We're a patient group, we're a veteran team. The guys here have been playing a lot of playoffs throughout the years, they know what it takes. Just stick to our game & take it game by game."

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch credited the Oilers' first goal as the turning point of the game, saying:

Ad

"That gave our bench a little bit of excitement in saying we can do this. Going throughout the game, credit to our guys for sticking with it."

Calvin Pickard turned away 15 shots for the Oilers, while Adin Hill had 24 saves for the Golden Knights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama