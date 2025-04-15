Owen Power injury: Sabres HC Lindy Ruff provides concerning update on star defenseman

The news regarding the status of Owen Power doesn't sound too good.

Buffalo's star defenseman suffered a lower-body injury during the second period of the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss in Florida on Saturday night. It occurred when Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe rushed into the zone and was pushed onto Power by his teammate Mattias Samuelsson, awkwardly landing on his left leg.

Power did not return for the remainder of the game and subsequently missed Sunday's 7-4 loss in Tampa Bay. The Sabres are back in action at home against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, and he once again will not be available.

Head coach Lindy Ruff provided the latest update on his star defenseman during his pregame media availability. Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski shared what Ruff had to say on X (formerly Twitter).

"Owen Power's injury appears to be serious, said Lindy Ruff. Still being evaluated by doctors, so no word yet whether Power will need surgery. He was wearing a brace on his left leg in Tampa," Lysowski wrote.

Tough news to come so late in the season, as the injury could potentially affect his availability to start the 2025-26 campaign, depending on the severity. Power has been very durable to begin his NHL career, having played in over 76 games in all three seasons thus far.

Owen Power has another six years remaining on the seven-year, $58,450,000 contract extension he signed with Buffalo back in 2023.

Owen Power is still looking to take his game to another level

While Owen Power had another solid season, it feels like there's plenty more potential that has yet to be tapped into.

The 22-year-old will finish the campaign with 40 points (seven goals, 33 assists) in 79 games, very similar numbers to his previous two seasons. However, for the first time in his NHL career, Power will finish with a negative plus-minus, at -13, while also seeing his lowest average ice-time of 21:19 per game.

As the first overall pick from the 2021 draft, expectations will always be high. Buffalo needs Owen Power to blossom into a true star defenseman in order to finally snap their now 14-year-long playoff drought.

The Sabres will play their penultimate game of the season without Power on Tuesday night when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at KeyBank Center.

